Fresh Visuals Of Police Assault In Jamia Library
Jamia library. Delhi Police. The night of 15 December 2019. New CCTV footage triggered fresh debate about the role of cops in the campus violence.
02/17/2020 2:50 PMupdated: 02/17/2020 3:00 PM
388 comments
Hanish C.5 hours
Raja S.5 hours
सालो दूसरा पहलू भी पब्लिक को बतिया की वो की वह पत्थर जमा कर असला बारूद के जुगाड़ जमा रहा थे
Raja S.5 hours
बहुत सही टोका पुलिस ने आतंकवादी पढ़े लिखे दंगाई
Mumtaz S.8 hours
TERRORIST IN UNIFORM! REPLAY OF HITLERS NAZI GESTAPO.
Rithesh B.9 hours
Sovan P.9 hours
Swatantra M.10 hours
Savarkar was a coward. Mohan Bhagvat is a coward. Narendra Modi is a coward. Amit Shah is also a coward. I repeat these people are the biggest cowards in history & their followers are either virgins or frustrated with their married life.
Fateh S.12 hours
Xerxis P.12 hours
Aftab A.13 hours
Rapists and lynching accused are welcomed with garlands.. standards..
Nirmalendu D.13 hours
Sidharth C.14 hours
This is most brutal thing to happen. Police power to lathi charge is to clear a mob. Not when they’re sitting inside a library. One thing people who claim that the students were stone pelting before they walked into library must understand that this police action is IILEGAL as they were not stone pelting when lathi charge happened and police force is not revenge seeking faction nor a court to punish people.
Shiv B.15 hours
Can u please show the video where these students were throwing stones on police the first and second part brut
Akash K.16 hours
Praveen R.17 hours
Akai W.17 hours
Rajendra D.18 hours
Akaash G.18 hours
Sridhar I.18 hours
Keshav M.19 hours
