Fresh Visuals Of Police Assault In Jamia Library

Jamia library. Delhi Police. The night of 15 December 2019. New CCTV footage triggered fresh debate about the role of cops in the campus violence.

02/17/2020 2:50 PMupdated: 02/17/2020 3:00 PM
  • Hanish C.
    5 hours

    Two minutes ki pehle video daloo brut

  • Raja S.
    5 hours

    सालो दूसरा पहलू भी पब्लिक को बतिया की वो की वह पत्थर जमा कर असला बारूद के जुगाड़ जमा रहा थे

  • Raja S.
    5 hours

    बहुत सही टोका पुलिस ने आतंकवादी पढ़े लिखे दंगाई

  • Mumtaz S.
    8 hours

    TERRORIST IN UNIFORM! REPLAY OF HITLERS NAZI GESTAPO.

  • Rithesh B.
    9 hours

    Aadha sach dikhatha hai madarjaat

  • Sovan P.
    9 hours

    Show the full size not croped one 😂 that mask man was beaten 😂

  • Swatantra M.
    10 hours

    Savarkar was a coward. Mohan Bhagvat is a coward. Narendra Modi is a coward. Amit Shah is also a coward. I repeat these people are the biggest cowards in history & their followers are either virgins or frustrated with their married life.

  • Fateh S.
    12 hours

    Shame on bjp

  • Xerxis P.
    12 hours

    Good.........

  • Aftab A.
    13 hours

    Rapists and lynching accused are welcomed with garlands.. standards..

  • Nirmalendu D.
    13 hours

    Good job delhi police

  • Sidharth C.
    14 hours

    This is most brutal thing to happen. Police power to lathi charge is to clear a mob. Not when they’re sitting inside a library. One thing people who claim that the students were stone pelting before they walked into library must understand that this police action is IILEGAL as they were not stone pelting when lathi charge happened and police force is not revenge seeking faction nor a court to punish people.

  • Shiv B.
    15 hours

    Can u please show the video where these students were throwing stones on police the first and second part brut

  • Akash K.
    16 hours

    Gr8 work has done by our police force.kill aall the jamians terrorists

  • Praveen R.
    17 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/643932169271610/posts/1119381608393328/ Watch dis video before police as enter into library

  • Akai W.
    17 hours

    Pakistan is better than Modi government BJ.P

  • Rajendra D.
    18 hours

    Great job delhi police keep it up

  • Akaash G.
    18 hours

    Taaliyan... 👏👏👏 Jabardast thukai hui hai...

  • Sridhar I.
    18 hours

    Good job Delhi Police

  • Keshav M.
    19 hours

    Aur maro