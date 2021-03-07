back
From Dominance To Decay: The Congress Story
How did the Congress go from overshadowing Indian politics to struggling to stay afloat?
07/03/2021 5:27 AM
- 72.5K
- 1.6K
- 140
- 6:37
133 comments
Kunal S.5 hours
Where is the name of Subash Chandra Bose , Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and others. This party didn't won the independence for India you paid channel. How much Congress or Pappu pays you for such videos
Robinson M.11 hours
the disgusting pervert Ghandi n Nehru supporters supported 2 countries commo china n pokstani in their establishment now both r hell bent on destroying India
Le J.21 hours
I can never respect gandhi after knowinf how much deaths were in partitian
Raja B.a day
Congress never won India it's freedom. It was due to dual effect of Indian National Army by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Naval revolt combined with public outcry against trial of INA officers. India was handed over transfer of power by Clement Atley and was declared relieved off British rule. Congress never had a part to play other than enjoy the spoils of British free India.
Shayantan D.a day
The most bogus , corrupt , brainless and Fraud Party
Vishnu D.a day
is just a persona of RSS, always be on a bent to make a new masquerade for his political opinions Only to demolish the truth. Remember whether polished or may be jewelled plated, a lie a conspiracy is always caught by it's nail. All nation knows what is RSS. Royal Secret Services.
Saptarshi D.a day
Ban the congress party as per the wish of Gandhiji and save this country
Saptarshi D.a day
This party itself is a curse to the soul of India 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ravi S.a day
Two mistakes in the initial slides 1. Mahatma Gandhi had nothing to do with this political Gandhi family. They are just using his name 2. This is not the party that won independence to India. Hence I didn't watch it any further
Basalingappa S.a day
Congress party was set up in Bombay. But, by whom?
Anand B.2 days
Brut first tell public what is commonwealth and who led it then let the people decide who gave india Freedom . Gandhi Or Bose
Bipin S.2 days
😆 https://theprint.in/opinion/congress-has-split-into-three-parties-and-not-one-of-them-is-good-at-politics/428824/
Neelesh V.2 days
Shithole party and their [email protected]$$3$ leader
Aritro M.2 days
This party did not won it's freedom mother fucker. And I will not hide my words...let fb block me. If these are the contents nowadays then let be it. Never forget what netaji did for us. Bunch of out siders paid by politicians are making shit like this.
Fatema K.2 days
People nowadays think Patel "should" have been prime minister...a) My late grandparents said Nehru was suited b) If Patel were the PM, it would create a crisis of stability after his death (which happened just 3 years after independence), just like it happened in Pakistan with the early deaths of Jinnah and Liaqat Ali Khan. Already Gandhiji's death was a blow. Even if people want to deny the visionary contributions of Nehru, the fact that he would live longer is the reason we didn't crumble, as far as internal and external national security is concerned.
Kishore M.2 days
Congress still has too many traitors within the party that is the problem
Prasenjeet B.2 days
Ooh..come on brut ..this party won freedom for India ..ru kidding or spreading miss information.. india got freedom not because of any party but for it's brave country men & women who actively participated in Indian freedom movement...even when many big leaders back footed from non corporation movement only our brave country people stayed...stop spreading communist's ideology Remember an ideology is a brain child of 1 person...not a believe
Manoj C.2 days
Happy Women's Day!!! You are so precious ... https://youtu.be/vzaWYXrs1Gw
Ashim C.2 days
Nehru and Gandhi were the traiters who spoiled the Indian freedom . If These country was not ruled by Hindi then u could never find Gandhi's picture on our Rupee's. I apologise for my Truth 🙏🏼
Hemant K.2 days
gana gazare is not protesting now for farmer.. Hence is it proven he was backed by BJP 🤣