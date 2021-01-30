back
From Engineering Student To A Daily Wager
Rosy Behera completed her diploma in civil engineering. But to get her certificate, she had to work at a road construction site for daily wages.
30/01/2021 2:57 PM
10 comments
NC R.an hour
Contact details pls.
Syambabu P.18 hours
Please Furnish the Details of the Student... I will contribute...
Anindita B.a day
Is there a bank account where people can contribute
Rajash S.a day
Is there a bank account where people can contribute?
Jo J.a day
To all those who think SC & ST shouldn’t have reservation or addl help from government..... think! what all things their caste has been going through for several centuries and millennial. Wish Brut India posts their, some sort of, contact info so People living abroad can come up with a way to help bright people Who otherwise don’t have resources to get out of their poverty and get higher education.
Adarsh S.a day
Fate of india 😏 where education and medicines were just a business.. .here only reserved gets every benefits than the deserved(talents) ones.
Brut Indiaa day
This girl's story of an inability to pay her fees is horrifying:
Anuradha K.a day
Heartbreaking!😢🤬
Chhewang Y.a day
Education as 🙏lmportantlife🌎 many hard work as student than batteries success happy❤ life🔮🙏
Sachin M.2 days
It is just begining Of The Things which will happen regurarly in the future. Privitization Of Education Stoping Students For Taking Education . It Is Right Of Every Students to get Education And education Should Be Free As the responsibillity of government. But what is happening in reality it is really Sad. It Is Raising Gap Between Haves And Haves Not! We Should Try To Find A Way To Stop This Rapid Privitization Of Education. Otherwise It Will Creat More Gaps, Inequlity In The Society .