From Helping At Tea Shop To Studying At IIT
Despite severe financial constraints, this tea-seller's son studied hard to crack JEE Advanced. Anmol is now headed to IIT Kanpur.
27/11/2020 5:27 AM
41 comments
Atanu J.a day
Great 👏
Harsh P.a day
What is different between iit students and Normal students .. nothing ..😂 way people are mad about iit .. just do study on your own and work harder ...
Shweta K.2 days
God bless, may u succeed in all your ventures 🙏
Abdul2 days
Proud of you brother.. God bless you ☺️☺️👍👍
Pankaj R.2 days
Tea seller so what?????
Jaiveer S.2 days
Great parents. They managed to get a computer for their son even though their income is very low.
Jai G.3 days
The MSP ans the APMC doesn’t make any sense Farmers can’t grow crops that can’t command the required price ... If you are stupid, brokers and corporates will always find a way to cheat. Many of these protestors aren’t farmers, are they ? Someone’s taking pride that they’ve killed Indira Gandhi & how the current PM is in line ...
Wa A.3 days
Left hander...
Rohit D.3 days
He is Real Hero
Jacob D.3 days
Great inspirator
Mahesh B.3 days
Good job,wish you do very well
Rumi J.4 days
👏👏
James M.4 days
You are an inspiration.
Jayant K.4 days
feku chaiye wala .
Neeladhar S.4 days
Great
Arun B.4 days
Congratulations and kudos to his parents
Bikash B.4 days
And another tea seller is looting India.
Asma K.4 days
He can be a better politician for sure.😛 INDIA needs real educated chaiwala's
Deepa S.4 days
Congratulations....best wishes for your future ..God bless
Vishwas G.4 days
Great God bless 🙏