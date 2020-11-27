back

From Helping At Tea Shop To Studying At IIT

Despite severe financial constraints, this tea-seller's son studied hard to crack JEE Advanced. Anmol is now headed to IIT Kanpur.

41 comments

  • Atanu J.
    a day

    Great 👏

  • Harsh P.
    a day

    What is different between iit students and Normal students .. nothing ..😂 way people are mad about iit .. just do study on your own and work harder ...

  • Shweta K.
    2 days

    God bless, may u succeed in all your ventures 🙏

  • Abdul
    2 days

    Proud of you brother.. God bless you ☺️☺️👍👍

  • Pankaj R.
    2 days

    Tea seller so what?????

  • Jaiveer S.
    2 days

    Great parents. They managed to get a computer for their son even though their income is very low.

  • Jai G.
    3 days

    The MSP ans the APMC doesn’t make any sense Farmers can’t grow crops that can’t command the required price ... If you are stupid, brokers and corporates will always find a way to cheat. Many of these protestors aren’t farmers, are they ? Someone’s taking pride that they’ve killed Indira Gandhi & how the current PM is in line ...

  • Wa A.
    3 days

    Left hander...

  • Rohit D.
    3 days

    He is Real Hero

  • Jacob D.
    3 days

    Great inspirator

  • Mahesh B.
    3 days

    Good job,wish you do very well

  • Rumi J.
    4 days

    👏👏

  • James M.
    4 days

    You are an inspiration.

  • Jayant K.
    4 days

    feku chaiye wala .

  • Neeladhar S.
    4 days

    Great

  • Arun B.
    4 days

    Congratulations and kudos to his parents

  • Bikash B.
    4 days

    And another tea seller is looting India.

  • Asma K.
    4 days

    He can be a better politician for sure.😛 INDIA needs real educated chaiwala's

  • Deepa S.
    4 days

    Congratulations....best wishes for your future ..God bless

  • Vishwas G.
    4 days

    Great God bless 🙏

