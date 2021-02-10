back

From Horror To Safety In Uttarakhand: A Survivor Recalls

More than a dozen workers were trapped in a tunnel when a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. One of the survivors narrates their horrific ordeal.

09/02/2021 3:03 PMupdated: 09/02/2021 3:06 PM
  • 39.2K
  • 13

11 comments

  • Janu P.
    2 days

    God bless the ITBP team and people who been behind the rescue team n survivors...

  • Ratan S.
    10/02/2021 14:06

    Thank God all were rescued....kudos to ITBP...

  • Saket S.
    10/02/2021 09:43

    Bach gye beta,ab kya chahiye

  • Jazmine J.
    10/02/2021 05:39

    see wahan sirf BSNL ka signal tha this is the reason I'm holding on too BSNL 😂 bechara aise hi badnaam kiya BSNL network ko sabne..

  • Pande H.
    09/02/2021 16:11

    Whats the name of tunnel @brut

  • Joghee N.
    09/02/2021 15:52

    God bless them

  • Iqra K.
    09/02/2021 15:35

    A movie cud be made on this incident ...

  • Pande H.
    09/02/2021 15:33

    who owns that power project ??? pm is busy saving chai in NE

  • Loblin J.
    09/02/2021 15:29

    Why are there so many ads in between. Disgusting

  • Adam K.
    09/02/2021 15:25

    ‘ God bless Prayers for all God bless all of humanity

  • Brut India
    09/02/2021 15:12

    12 lives were saved by just one phone call: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/uttarakhand-glacier-disaster-a-phone-call-that-saved-a-dozen-lives/article33788508.ece

