From Horror To Safety In Uttarakhand: A Survivor Recalls
More than a dozen workers were trapped in a tunnel when a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. One of the survivors narrates their horrific ordeal.
09/02/2021 3:03 PMupdated: 09/02/2021 3:06 PM
11 comments
Janu P.2 days
God bless the ITBP team and people who been behind the rescue team n survivors...
Ratan S.10/02/2021 14:06
Thank God all were rescued....kudos to ITBP...
Saket S.10/02/2021 09:43
Bach gye beta,ab kya chahiye
Jazmine J.10/02/2021 05:39
see wahan sirf BSNL ka signal tha this is the reason I'm holding on too BSNL 😂 bechara aise hi badnaam kiya BSNL network ko sabne..
Pande H.09/02/2021 16:11
Whats the name of tunnel @brut
Joghee N.09/02/2021 15:52
God bless them
Iqra K.09/02/2021 15:35
A movie cud be made on this incident ...
Pande H.09/02/2021 15:33
who owns that power project ??? pm is busy saving chai in NE
Loblin J.09/02/2021 15:29
Why are there so many ads in between. Disgusting
Adam K.09/02/2021 15:25
‘ God bless Prayers for all God bless all of humanity
Brut India09/02/2021 15:12
12 lives were saved by just one phone call: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/uttarakhand-glacier-disaster-a-phone-call-that-saved-a-dozen-lives/article33788508.ece