From Kerala To Kashmir On A Cycle

Nidhin MR started his journey with Rs. 170 in his pocket, a cycle and utensils to make tea. He is now pedalling his way from Kerala to Kashmir, selling one cup of tea at a time.

16/03/2021 12:24 PM
  • 302.8K
  • 162

102 comments

  • Sreejith R.
    2 hours

    അഭിമാനം അന്തസ്

  • Saleha B.
    6 hours

    👍👍👏👏👏 superbbbbbb

  • Rajeev P.
    7 hours

    Inspiring ❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥

  • Rujuta G.
    7 hours

    Awesome

  • Dasari S.
    8 hours

    Inspiring.... We can start from scratch and reach our goals... Money is a medium not a solution for your dreams.

  • Rita M.
    9 hours

    Great

  • Saumya E.
    10 hours

    👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻

  • Ramachandran M.
    11 hours

    Great... What ever you have enjoying life👏

  • Prithy M.
    11 hours

    Lots of love and blessings From Mauritius.

  • Purnima J.
    12 hours

    and nidhin you both are the inspiration 🙏 Keep up the good work👍🏻

  • Ketki K.
    13 hours

    Jajabe ko salaam 🙏

  • Ong B.
    14 hours

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Mahasood A.
    16 hours

    “There is always a Malayali to make other Malayalees proud “.. Hats off you ghadee ... more power 💪🏻പെവർ വരട്ടേ ...💪🏻💪🏻💐💐❤️✌🏻

  • Sourabh D.
    17 hours

    Congratulations 🎉 and great job, I saw him twice on my way to Manali in Himachal Pradesh.. his pace is commendable..

  • Hima B.
    18 hours

    Great passion bro

  • Anuj R.
    18 hours

    good effort

  • Manohari J.
    18 hours

    With a normal cycle this is indeed the great way to go brother when cyclers are cycling in upgraded hi fi cycle you are an inspiration brother much strength to you

  • Krisna G.
    18 hours

    Nice but Cycle baba is on world tour on his bycycle

  • Jleena L.
    18 hours

    Very proud to say Kerala boy 🤝🤝👏👏👏 u people r rock..... 😊

  • Mohan R.
    19 hours

    Cheers, Well done. Where there's a will, there's a way.

