From Kerala To Kashmir On A Cycle
Nidhin MR started his journey with Rs. 170 in his pocket, a cycle and utensils to make tea. He is now pedalling his way from Kerala to Kashmir, selling one cup of tea at a time.
16/03/2021 12:24 PM
- 302.8K
- 6.4K
- 162
102 comments
Sreejith R.2 hours
അഭിമാനം അന്തസ്
Saleha B.6 hours
👍👍👏👏👏 superbbbbbb
Rajeev P.7 hours
Inspiring ❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥
Rujuta G.7 hours
Awesome
Dasari S.8 hours
Inspiring.... We can start from scratch and reach our goals... Money is a medium not a solution for your dreams.
Rita M.9 hours
Great
Saumya E.10 hours
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻
Ramachandran M.11 hours
Great... What ever you have enjoying life👏
Prithy M.11 hours
Lots of love and blessings From Mauritius.
Purnima J.12 hours
and nidhin you both are the inspiration 🙏 Keep up the good work👍🏻
Ketki K.13 hours
Jajabe ko salaam 🙏
Ong B.14 hours
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Mahasood A.16 hours
“There is always a Malayali to make other Malayalees proud “.. Hats off you ghadee ... more power 💪🏻പെവർ വരട്ടേ ...💪🏻💪🏻💐💐❤️✌🏻
Sourabh D.17 hours
Congratulations 🎉 and great job, I saw him twice on my way to Manali in Himachal Pradesh.. his pace is commendable..
Hima B.18 hours
Great passion bro
Anuj R.18 hours
good effort
Manohari J.18 hours
With a normal cycle this is indeed the great way to go brother when cyclers are cycling in upgraded hi fi cycle you are an inspiration brother much strength to you
Krisna G.18 hours
Nice but Cycle baba is on world tour on his bycycle
Jleena L.18 hours
Very proud to say Kerala boy 🤝🤝👏👏👏 u people r rock..... 😊
Mohan R.19 hours
Cheers, Well done. Where there's a will, there's a way.