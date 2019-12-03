back
From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis
Engineers queue up for sanitation jobs in Tamil Nadu. 😮
12/03/2019 11:12 AM
71 comments
Suryavanshi R.5 days
India need to improve the qualities of new comer Engineer after his graduation.
Anjitha S.6 days
Engineering course doesn't cope up with the professional requirement of today, the syllabus is outdated. I am a b.tech graduate and now working as a Bank PO
Shantanu M.7 days
More proof that one must look beyond one's comfort zone for a job.
Umesh C.12/11/2019 05:39
Instead of blaming college alone we should should blame ourself not upgrading ourselves, jobs are there if we move out of our comfort zone and by learning new things...
Bharti P.12/09/2019 16:50
Shame on this government
Varun K.12/09/2019 05:52
Thks is new INDIA
Subhadev R.12/07/2019 17:57
These graduates are over qualified for this position . They are eating opportunity for a simple worker.
Anwar A.12/07/2019 08:48
We need education for being a cleaner and but a chai wala can run the whole country.
Ravi T.12/07/2019 01:35
here it shows achedin modi kidhar gaya tumara leaders aur tumara party
Manjunath G.12/06/2019 18:46
Mr Brut Idiot mind ur business
Ankit K.12/06/2019 07:31
Kyoki ammi Jaan kehti thi koi bhi dhandha bada ya chhota nahi hota, Aur dhandhe se bada koi dharm nhi hota.😂r
Armst H.12/06/2019 07:13
consequences of bjp govt
Tharini T.12/05/2019 15:04
your college student?
Nasir A.12/05/2019 10:40
This is called Acche Din
Alakh Y.12/05/2019 09:19
If Modi doesn't mend his way, he will find himself selling tea again at the station.
Asif K.12/05/2019 07:06
Live example for unemployment in the country.....
Yasser M.12/04/2019 19:32
Brut is one of my favourite pages show the real reality of India while they citizens deny India system collapsing India is due a revolution
Mohit D.12/04/2019 19:32
Adhe se jyada south youth to IT me hai aur isse nahi mili IT job kuch bhi bakwas his 1st statment was Govt job...marooo Govt job ke peche
Gopal D.12/04/2019 13:39
This proof south Indian student are low will power in life to manage life style job. Book reading and copy paste didn't make ER need extra out world knowledge. Now a days education is main business in TN
Rijesh M.12/04/2019 13:33
Angoota chaap bjp govt hog tho yehi hona tha..engineer lo chapraasi ki naukri..just wasting parents hard earned money and time..