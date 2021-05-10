back
From UPSC Prep To Chai Sutta Bar
He quit preparing for UPSC exams to sell tea. Today, that one shop has grown into franchises across India and abroad. Anubhav Dubey spoke to Brut about how he went from wannabe IAS officer to entrepreneur. Thanks to Chai Sutta Bar!
10/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 88.7K
- 1.6K
- 155
73 comments
Sweta S.15 minutes
Why everyone is making chai🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Habibur R.18 minutes
Upsc aspirants.. dekha dekha
Puja T.an hour
Asmita ,this is what I meant!! I know, you'll do great.😉
Neha T.an hour
ca agr na ho to then chaye okkk 🙂
Diya M.an hour
🙂 bhaiii
Anubhav D.an hour
seen your comments ...keep blessing 😙💕🙏
Saikat D.an hour
Ieta dekh
Srija S.an hour
Good idea and congrats
Sajidha A.an hour
Is it still open
Rahul L.2 hours
- Dekho!!
Shankho D.2 hours
humlog ka plan😌😌❤❤
Trilok P.2 hours
- guys listen it
Rahul K.2 hours
inspiration nao darjeeling cha khawabe sbaik then tumi
চৈতী জ.2 hours
ইন্সপাইরেশন নাও😎
Nisha R.2 hours
chai🤩
Adil A.3 hours
chaa is the industry of the future.
Jo J.3 hours
Hey whatever works. Congrats to the successful Business men.
Uzair A.3 hours
chai hi seekhle badhia si bnani
Vikas P.3 hours
He can become our PM some day 😅🤣
Reeti N.3 hours
ki re. Chol.