From UPSC Prep To Chai Sutta Bar

He quit preparing for UPSC exams to sell tea. Today, that one shop has grown into franchises across India and abroad. Anubhav Dubey spoke to Brut about how he went from wannabe IAS officer to entrepreneur. Thanks to Chai Sutta Bar!

10/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 88.7K
  • 155

73 comments

  • Sweta S.
    15 minutes

    Why everyone is making chai🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Habibur R.
    18 minutes

    Upsc aspirants.. dekha dekha

  • Puja T.
    an hour

    Asmita ,this is what I meant!! I know, you'll do great.😉

  • Neha T.
    an hour

    ca agr na ho to then chaye okkk 🙂

  • Diya M.
    an hour

    🙂 bhaiii

  • Anubhav D.
    an hour

    seen your comments ...keep blessing 😙💕🙏

  • Saikat D.
    an hour

    Ieta dekh

  • Srija S.
    an hour

    Good idea and congrats

  • Sajidha A.
    an hour

    Is it still open

  • Rahul L.
    2 hours

    - Dekho!!

  • Shankho D.
    2 hours

    humlog ka plan😌😌❤❤

  • Trilok P.
    2 hours

    - guys listen it

  • Rahul K.
    2 hours

    inspiration nao darjeeling cha khawabe sbaik then tumi

  • চৈতী জ.
    2 hours

    ইন্সপাইরেশন নাও😎

  • Nisha R.
    2 hours

    chai🤩

  • Adil A.
    3 hours

    chaa is the industry of the future.

  • Jo J.
    3 hours

    Hey whatever works. Congrats to the successful Business men.

  • Uzair A.
    3 hours

    chai hi seekhle badhia si bnani

  • Vikas P.
    3 hours

    He can become our PM some day 😅🤣

  • Reeti N.
    3 hours

    ki re. Chol.

