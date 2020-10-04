Funeral Crowd In Kashmir Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Coronavirus in India VS US
BJP MLA Threatens Muslim Vendor
The Indian Journalists Booked Under Terror Law
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Harmony
The dead mother fuckers are islamist terrorists🤬🤬🤬🤬
Fake news.
If...I was there..I would have burned their bodies on the road..😆
Kill those bastard Kashmir s
This is also an act of genocide...
These not only kill themselves but also innocent people by exposed TO CARONA VIRUS
WHEN WOULD J&K PEOPLE CHANGE
god help them granting common sense....
Never mind, all go home later with gifts from covid. No body scare of deaths. Is so heroic act. Covid idotics.
Not understand why the bodies of terrorists are handed for burial, this wasting 6feet of our land. Either they shall be burnt or thrown in see.
When government will decide on this.
Kya kahe? Jiske liye Laden aur Kasav hero cum moojahidin h unhe aap kya samjhayenge?
Blood hi polluted h unki
Saare ke saare terrorist he saale.. Inko v support kiya ja rha h yahan comment me.. Kitne chutiyo ho tum kamino..
Good job by our Indian forces to have sent this bastard to his maker.
Don't forget namaste trumph ..!!
It was the perfect time to fight Corona virus ....
Bt u both Modi n trumph were enjoying the money of poor people n laughing at Wuhan China ..
Shame
Terrorists ki death pe itne log respect dere hain 😔🙏
Matlab Kon aur kya Sikhate ye log ko .........
Inke dimaag mein kya bharte hain .
Ye log hamare desh ke kuch kaam ke nai hain Indian government is not understanding this shit since independence.
They will all end up in coffins this is not good.
The worlds gone mad ffs 🤬
Sabko azadi milegi ..... it's high Time to give all of them ...!! Suar ke aulado Teri paap bhara ruh ko almighty Allah to kya jahannum main bi jagah na miley...!
This funeral is inspring innocent other idiots to step into terrorism india shld ban..handovering the terrorist bodies to there families...they have to do the funerals as US did in binaladens death....unnecessarily india wasting the military efforts..by diing these kind of deeds...
Because this community people are the curse on this earth
Dirty sweaty smelly cunts
That's funny
1426 comments
Kiran P.3 days
The dead mother fuckers are islamist terrorists🤬🤬🤬🤬
Parvinder K.3 days
Fake news.
Shanmugam D.4 days
If...I was there..I would have burned their bodies on the road..😆
Suresh K.4 days
Kill those bastard Kashmir s
Mahendar R.5 days
This is also an act of genocide... These not only kill themselves but also innocent people by exposed TO CARONA VIRUS WHEN WOULD J&K PEOPLE CHANGE god help them granting common sense....
Vocus K.6 days
Never mind, all go home later with gifts from covid. No body scare of deaths. Is so heroic act. Covid idotics.
Irn K.6 days
Not understand why the bodies of terrorists are handed for burial, this wasting 6feet of our land. Either they shall be burnt or thrown in see. When government will decide on this.
Johnny S.7 days
Kya kahe? Jiske liye Laden aur Kasav hero cum moojahidin h unhe aap kya samjhayenge?
Johnny S.7 days
Blood hi polluted h unki
Sritam R.05/01/2020 20:24
Saare ke saare terrorist he saale.. Inko v support kiya ja rha h yahan comment me.. Kitne chutiyo ho tum kamino..
Sid B.05/01/2020 17:33
Good job by our Indian forces to have sent this bastard to his maker.
Rahil S.05/01/2020 09:39
Don't forget namaste trumph ..!! It was the perfect time to fight Corona virus .... Bt u both Modi n trumph were enjoying the money of poor people n laughing at Wuhan China .. Shame
Vinay R.05/01/2020 04:39
Terrorists ki death pe itne log respect dere hain 😔🙏 Matlab Kon aur kya Sikhate ye log ko ......... Inke dimaag mein kya bharte hain . Ye log hamare desh ke kuch kaam ke nai hain Indian government is not understanding this shit since independence.
Tracey G.05/01/2020 04:00
They will all end up in coffins this is not good.
Julie S.04/30/2020 20:34
The worlds gone mad ffs 🤬
Semion J.04/30/2020 18:13
Sabko azadi milegi ..... it's high Time to give all of them ...!! Suar ke aulado Teri paap bhara ruh ko almighty Allah to kya jahannum main bi jagah na miley...!
Mateti A.04/30/2020 09:42
This funeral is inspring innocent other idiots to step into terrorism india shld ban..handovering the terrorist bodies to there families...they have to do the funerals as US did in binaladens death....unnecessarily india wasting the military efforts..by diing these kind of deeds...
Madmax B.04/30/2020 08:34
Because this community people are the curse on this earth
Darren L.04/29/2020 18:34
Dirty sweaty smelly cunts
Rick A.04/29/2020 16:44
That's funny