Funny Moments From Parliament

The oath taking ceremony at the 17th Lok Sabha got a bit awkward. 😬

06/20/2019 5:01 AM
  • 1.0m
  • 796

Politics

513 comments

  • Imtiyaz K.
    07/21/2019 05:47

    How can make these people degital India.

  • Kishor D.
    07/21/2019 04:48

    Super

  • Sandipan L.
    07/21/2019 01:28

    Show the Modi vs Adhir one also. If possible show some Puppu entertainment also.

  • Prashant C.
    07/21/2019 00:07

    No buddy. Just no buddy. It's the parliament of Ayoddya..😂

  • Xelu .
    07/20/2019 19:07

    We are in safe hands. .

  • Nilutpal N.
    07/20/2019 17:53

    Etu sua Indiar bhobishyot

  • Amit K.
    07/20/2019 09:57

    sansad drama bnaa k rakhyaa aaaa

  • Tawseef S.
    07/20/2019 09:13

    Party of thugs ,looting country and enjoying themselves...

  • Manu K.
    07/20/2019 08:05

    Show us those Bhajpa karmas 🤣

  • Chumben C.
    07/20/2019 07:11

    It's not thing that you felg

  • Aftab A.
    07/20/2019 02:15

    Rahul ji best

  • Snehesh G.
    07/19/2019 16:13

    BJP er new Zoo....

  • Sampat P.
    07/19/2019 15:45

    pura dekho 😂😂😂😂

  • Agastya A.
    07/18/2019 15:55

    Aise log desh develop karenge waah unko common sense b nai hai sab paise kamake maje kar rahe humare paise se aish kar raha hai

  • Ali C.
    07/18/2019 06:02

    Lol we're doomed bruh😂 just look at them they run our country

  • Karthik P.
    07/18/2019 02:29

    ye dekho comedy Central 😂😂😂

  • Vishesh K.
    07/17/2019 16:22

    🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️😂

  • Sajjad A.
    07/17/2019 15:37

    What a religious Sansad !

  • Fadaq I.
    07/17/2019 10:36

    All officials and peons of parliament are higly educated than these criminals

  • Gnana M.
    07/17/2019 10:28

    Last dinosaur is great voice