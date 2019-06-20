Funny Moments From Parliament

The oath taking ceremony at the 17th Lok Sabha got a bit awkward. 😬
513 comments
Imtiyaz K.07/21/2019 05:47
How can make these people degital India.
Kishor D.07/21/2019 04:48
Super
Sandipan L.07/21/2019 01:28
Show the Modi vs Adhir one also. If possible show some Puppu entertainment also.
Prashant C.07/21/2019 00:07
No buddy. Just no buddy. It's the parliament of Ayoddya..😂
Xelu .07/20/2019 19:07
We are in safe hands. .
Nilutpal N.07/20/2019 17:53
Etu sua Indiar bhobishyot
Amit K.07/20/2019 09:57
sansad drama bnaa k rakhyaa aaaa
Tawseef S.07/20/2019 09:13
Party of thugs ,looting country and enjoying themselves...
Manu K.07/20/2019 08:05
Show us those Bhajpa karmas 🤣
Chumben C.07/20/2019 07:11
It's not thing that you felg
Aftab A.07/20/2019 02:15
Rahul ji best
Snehesh G.07/19/2019 16:13
BJP er new Zoo....
Sampat P.07/19/2019 15:45
pura dekho 😂😂😂😂
Agastya A.07/18/2019 15:55
Aise log desh develop karenge waah unko common sense b nai hai sab paise kamake maje kar rahe humare paise se aish kar raha hai
Ali C.07/18/2019 06:02
Lol we're doomed bruh😂 just look at them they run our country
Karthik P.07/18/2019 02:29
ye dekho comedy Central 😂😂😂
Vishesh K.07/17/2019 16:22
🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️😂
Sajjad A.07/17/2019 15:37
What a religious Sansad !
Fadaq I.07/17/2019 10:36
All officials and peons of parliament are higly educated than these criminals
Gnana M.07/17/2019 10:28
Last dinosaur is great voice