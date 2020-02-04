Funny Moments From The Budget Speech

Beauty sleep to facial yoga, these were some very non-budgetary reactions to the longest budget speech in India's history. 🕵😂
77 comments
Amish A.3 hours
Sab sharabhi behthe hai....
Kiran K.5 hours
School Last bench students 🤣
SK R.6 hours
Cartoons of BJP 🌚😅😂😂😂
Kaushik P.6 hours
Okay. What even on earth was that MP doing with the mic?
Janet M.13 hours
🤣😂�Reza
تجؤ ت.15 hours
Yeah sajjan ko kya takleef hai bhai. union budget me sab channga see. feku sala chor see...
Sàíf A.19 hours
😂
Moxeangel B.a day
“Fiddling with objects”is now available in Whtsapp circulation as gif with better options- 😷😷😷😷
Jahanara B.a day
😃😃😃
Joel D.a day
Budget 2020... Erecting India
Arif H.a day
kya hye ye sab
Aditya K.a day
Wow we work hard to earn and eventually pay them as taxes which actually goes in their pockets and these aaaholes do what? Sleep!!!!
Jaswant S.a day
They are least concerned about budget but day dreaming coffer empty caa cab ncr shadow on country morever it is only two man show rest are yes men. Sub changa all will say yes media at their disposl which is route cause of distruction andmuscle and money used.
Shweta R.a day
😅
Kyne A.a day
0.25 😂I knew what he's doing
Susheel M.a day
0:23 ... thank me later 🙂🙂
Haseen B.a day
😂😂us during class hours😂
Rana B.a day
WHAT ELSE_THEY ARE ONLY CLAPER BOYS !!
Jui A.a day
facial exrcise 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Anuj R.a day
Longest boring speech and yet no numbers, only unwanted blabbering 😅