Funny Moments From The Budget Speech

Beauty sleep to facial yoga, these were some very non-budgetary reactions to the longest budget speech in India's history. 🕵😂

02/04/2020 12:59 PMupdated: 02/04/2020 1:02 PM
  • 52.4k
  • 136

Politics

77 comments

  • Amish A.
    3 hours

    Sab sharabhi behthe hai....

  • Kiran K.
    5 hours

    School Last bench students 🤣

  • SK R.
    6 hours

    Cartoons of BJP 🌚😅😂😂😂

  • Kaushik P.
    6 hours

    Okay. What even on earth was that MP doing with the mic?

  • Janet M.
    13 hours

    🤣😂�Reza

  • تجؤ ت.
    15 hours

    Yeah sajjan ko kya takleef hai bhai. union budget me sab channga see. feku sala chor see...

  • Sàíf A.
    19 hours

    😂

  • Moxeangel B.
    a day

    “Fiddling with objects”is now available in Whtsapp circulation as gif with better options- 😷😷😷😷

  • Jahanara B.
    a day

    😃😃😃

  • Joel D.
    a day

    Budget 2020... Erecting India

  • Arif H.
    a day

    kya hye ye sab

  • Aditya K.
    a day

    Wow we work hard to earn and eventually pay them as taxes which actually goes in their pockets and these aaaholes do what? Sleep!!!!

  • Jaswant S.
    a day

    They are least concerned about budget but day dreaming coffer empty caa cab ncr shadow on country morever it is only two man show rest are yes men. Sub changa all will say yes media at their disposl which is route cause of distruction andmuscle and money used.

  • Shweta R.
    a day

    😅

  • Kyne A.
    a day

    0.25 😂I knew what he's doing

  • Susheel M.
    a day

    0:23 ... thank me later 🙂🙂

  • Haseen B.
    a day

    😂😂us during class hours😂

  • Rana B.
    a day

    WHAT ELSE_THEY ARE ONLY CLAPER BOYS !!

  • Jui A.
    a day

    facial exrcise 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Anuj R.
    a day

    Longest boring speech and yet no numbers, only unwanted blabbering 😅