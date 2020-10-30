back
Gadkari Ashamed of NHAI Building Construction Delay
"The officers... are of bad quality." The highways minister was inaugurating an NHAI project that took 9 years to complete. He was angry it took so long.
30/10/2020 5:27 AM
339 comments
Samir S.a day
I wish all the ministers would be like him.
Akshay K.2 days
ye sun..Kitna Shi aadmi hai..
Henry M.2 days
👍
Kushal S.3 days
सत्य वचन ।
Jasjot S.3 days
👍👍👍👍
Suresh B.3 days
One of the best interwiew I have watched till now...Great Nittin Gadkari Sir.🙏🙏🙏
Daxesh D.3 days
Give total advance payment to contractor. Take bank guarantees from them. . Delay and inadequate payment is the only reason for delay in execution. .
Linus F.3 days
Very well said..I have become a fan
Vishal B.4 days
Well said sir
Ajeet K.4 days
Deepankar Gagan....
Sadamo M.4 days
0730414880
Deepa D.4 days
Great approach taken by the minister. This is how such leeches feeding on govt. money should be tackled
Muhammed M.4 days
Why he is not prime minister?
Clint R.4 days
He's Good, no nonsense talk.
Shree K.5 days
Check mumbai goa work also poor quality and very slow work going on from last 5 year's
Vinod K.5 days
Only man in BJP with sense.
Ajay K.5 days
this man🙏
Ninaad A.5 days
Buy what he has done as minister in improving things at NHAI
Deependra S.5 days
Which State have done this?? We must know?🙏
बेढब ब.5 days
आरक्षण जिन्दाबाद चाटूकारिता जिन्दाबाद