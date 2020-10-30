back

Gadkari Ashamed of NHAI Building Construction Delay

"The officers... are of bad quality." The highways minister was inaugurating an NHAI project that took 9 years to complete. He was angry it took so long.

30/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 357.9K
  • 412

Politics

339 comments

  • Samir S.
    a day

    I wish all the ministers would be like him.

  • Akshay K.
    2 days

    ye sun..Kitna Shi aadmi hai..

  • Henry M.
    2 days

    👍

  • Kushal S.
    3 days

    सत्य वचन ।

  • Jasjot S.
    3 days

    👍👍👍👍

  • Suresh B.
    3 days

    One of the best interwiew I have watched till now...Great Nittin Gadkari Sir.🙏🙏🙏

  • Daxesh D.
    3 days

    Give total advance payment to contractor. Take bank guarantees from them. . Delay and inadequate payment is the only reason for delay in execution. .

  • Linus F.
    3 days

    Very well said..I have become a fan

  • Vishal B.
    4 days

    Well said sir

  • Ajeet K.
    4 days

    Deepankar Gagan....

  • Sadamo M.
    4 days

    0730414880

  • Deepa D.
    4 days

    Great approach taken by the minister. This is how such leeches feeding on govt. money should be tackled

  • Muhammed M.
    4 days

    Why he is not prime minister?

  • Clint R.
    4 days

    He's Good, no nonsense talk.

  • Shree K.
    5 days

    Check mumbai goa work also poor quality and very slow work going on from last 5 year's

  • Vinod K.
    5 days

    Only man in BJP with sense.

  • Ajay K.
    5 days

    this man🙏

  • Ninaad A.
    5 days

    Buy what he has done as minister in improving things at NHAI

  • Deependra S.
    5 days

    Which State have done this?? We must know?🙏

  • बेढब ब.
    5 days

    आरक्षण जिन्दाबाद चाटूकारिता जिन्दाबाद

