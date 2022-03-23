back
Gadkari pledges 60 km gap between toll points
“Will make India's road as good as the ones in the US before 2024.” Nitin Gadkari hit all the right notes in his latest Parliament speech. Can he deliver?
23/03/2022 1:04 PM
366 comments
Iyer S.7 hours
Transplant dravidians from Tamil Nadu to Srilanka.
Madhabananda J.11 hours
Jewel of BJP after Jetley and Sushma 🙏
Maruthish C.17 hours
Nitin Gadkari your brahminism will not develop this country, chutiya
Sk S.a day
Why Road tax collection on purchase
Neeraj N.a day
Great person and good future leader with progressive vision
Yuvarajsingh J.2 days
Jai Bharat
Santanu2 days
I always admire him... Good man
Lion R.2 days
Ok we are waiting minister ji
Rajkumar G.2 days
Future PM
Amit S.2 days
Aur india mein greeny level thar desert k baraabar
Amit S.2 days
Aur meerut delhi ka distance phele bhi 1.5 hr ka tha aur aaj bhi to tumne kya ukhad liya
Amit S.2 days
Check delhi meerut highway sab contractor aur government mil kar aapne bacho ki saaso ko rishfat mein khaa gaye, inte baade baade trees kaate gaye hai development k naam par k essi speech dene se phele soch lena chahiye
Orica A.2 days
Also rates of tolls should be reduced
Keshav J.2 days
Man with 0 haters ❤️
Ali M.2 days
Mumbai Pune Express way Khalapur toll naka is under 60kms from Vashi toll Naka
Rajdeep H.2 days
Gobore paddo phul (Bengali) . This man is good!
Aditya G.2 days
Walk your talk sir. All the best! Would love to see this
Waseem S.2 days
Toll kyu bhai toho bhai humare tax ka kya no hum roz banre hai
Chittaranjan S.2 days
Visionary leader 👏👏
Pratik A.2 days
May God Bless you with a Long Life Sir ! We need more people like you!