back

Gadkari pledges 60 km gap between toll points

“Will make India's road as good as the ones in the US before 2024.” Nitin Gadkari hit all the right notes in his latest Parliament speech. Can he deliver?

23/03/2022 1:04 PM
  • 334.5K
  • 390

Portraits

  1. 2:06

    Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time

  2. 7:13

    Reza And Puja: An Indo-Pak Love Story

  3. 2:49

    Why I Quit My Job To Sell Idlis

  4. 6:30

    Scindia defends Air India’s privatisation

  5. 3:30

    PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case

  6. 6:04

    Smriti Irani's dramatic life, career and politics

366 comments

  • Iyer S.
    7 hours

    Transplant dravidians from Tamil Nadu to Srilanka.

  • Madhabananda J.
    11 hours

    Jewel of BJP after Jetley and Sushma 🙏

  • Maruthish C.
    17 hours

    Nitin Gadkari your brahminism will not develop this country, chutiya

  • Sk S.
    a day

    Why Road tax collection on purchase

  • Neeraj N.
    a day

    Great person and good future leader with progressive vision

  • Yuvarajsingh J.
    2 days

    Jai Bharat

  • Santanu
    2 days

    I always admire him... Good man

  • Lion R.
    2 days

    Ok we are waiting minister ji

  • Rajkumar G.
    2 days

    Future PM

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    Aur india mein greeny level thar desert k baraabar

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    Aur meerut delhi ka distance phele bhi 1.5 hr ka tha aur aaj bhi to tumne kya ukhad liya

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    Check delhi meerut highway sab contractor aur government mil kar aapne bacho ki saaso ko rishfat mein khaa gaye, inte baade baade trees kaate gaye hai development k naam par k essi speech dene se phele soch lena chahiye

  • Orica A.
    2 days

    Also rates of tolls should be reduced

  • Keshav J.
    2 days

    Man with 0 haters ❤️

  • Ali M.
    2 days

    Mumbai Pune Express way Khalapur toll naka is under 60kms from Vashi toll Naka

  • Rajdeep H.
    2 days

    Gobore paddo phul (Bengali) . This man is good!

  • Aditya G.
    2 days

    Walk your talk sir. All the best! Would love to see this

  • Waseem S.
    2 days

    Toll kyu bhai toho bhai humare tax ka kya no hum roz banre hai

  • Chittaranjan S.
    2 days

    Visionary leader 👏👏

  • Pratik A.
    2 days

    May God Bless you with a Long Life Sir ! We need more people like you!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.