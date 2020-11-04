back

Gandhi Never Dies: A Schoolboy’s Speech

“Gandhi’s Hey Ram never intimidated other religions.” Ayush Chaturvedi, a Class 11 student from Varanasi, explains why violence doesn’t make sense even today.

04/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 489K
  • 475

411 comments

  • Aaditya S.
    2 hours

    Idiot ullu ka pattha kahi ka

  • Abu B.
    2 hours

    pura parh

  • Abhinav D.
    2 hours

    mopallah riots 1921,malabar

  • Shri V.
    2 hours

    Bhai wo jamane gye ....samajhaa

  • Amol D.
    2 hours

    Right

  • Nazia S.
    2 hours

    He is right

  • Nikhil S.
    2 hours

    Bacche tu padhai kar..bas...tujhe kuch nahi malum..ye sab chakkar me mat pad...

  • Tinku B.
    2 hours

    i wish gandhi was a pakistani and a muslim ! So pakistan would be a secular country and our Bharat that is India would be Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh country becouse these 3 religions/ cultures were emmergred in Bharat. So our country would be a peacefull country. Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Christian and some Jews would live in so much peace . I wish gandhi was a pakistani !

  • Sonam S.
    2 hours

    Ur good

  • Abhishek A.
    2 hours

    What a great lines!!!!!

  • Jasmine A.
    3 hours

    I agree with everything he said. May God bless all of us and make it easy for us.

  • Nazia S.
    3 hours

    Well said boy you are a precious gem of India...God Bless You👍

  • Sushant S.
    3 hours

    Gandhi was gandu

  • Nagaraju S.
    3 hours

    Well said bro, Feku gangs social media has turned history upside down and it is unbelievable that even educated people are blindly believing this..it looks like we going back to an era when untouchability/racism/castism was being followed..Hope, Home ministry will not put sedation case on your bro...!!!

  • Rajesh I.
    3 hours

    Join my channel for financial freedom. t.me/RLV_CAPITAL

  • Zuheb H.
    3 hours

    Wow... This country has a future...!

  • Himanshu S.
    3 hours

    Gandhi ne azadi nahi dilwai bharat ko swatantrta subhash chandra Bose aur lakho swatantrata senaniyo ki kurbani ke karan mili. Fake bat nahi spread karo

  • Shailja J.
    3 hours

    Nice

  • Velvizhi K.
    4 hours

    🤮

  • Saish T.
    4 hours

    Gandhi himself lived a challenging life ....but i just want to ask one question....those people-parties organisation following/pretending to b followers of Gandhi...does they really follow Him ....Or just making use of his name.....

