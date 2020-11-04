back
Gandhi Never Dies: A Schoolboy’s Speech
“Gandhi’s Hey Ram never intimidated other religions.” Ayush Chaturvedi, a Class 11 student from Varanasi, explains why violence doesn’t make sense even today.
04/11/2020 5:27 AM
- 489K
- 12.6K
- 475
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
411 comments
Aaditya S.2 hours
Idiot ullu ka pattha kahi ka
Abu B.2 hours
pura parh
Abhinav D.2 hours
mopallah riots 1921,malabar
Shri V.2 hours
Bhai wo jamane gye ....samajhaa
Amol D.2 hours
Right
Nazia S.2 hours
He is right
Nikhil S.2 hours
Bacche tu padhai kar..bas...tujhe kuch nahi malum..ye sab chakkar me mat pad...
Tinku B.2 hours
i wish gandhi was a pakistani and a muslim ! So pakistan would be a secular country and our Bharat that is India would be Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh country becouse these 3 religions/ cultures were emmergred in Bharat. So our country would be a peacefull country. Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Christian and some Jews would live in so much peace . I wish gandhi was a pakistani !
Sonam S.2 hours
Ur good
Abhishek A.2 hours
What a great lines!!!!!
Jasmine A.3 hours
I agree with everything he said. May God bless all of us and make it easy for us.
Nazia S.3 hours
Well said boy you are a precious gem of India...God Bless You👍
Sushant S.3 hours
Gandhi was gandu
Nagaraju S.3 hours
Well said bro, Feku gangs social media has turned history upside down and it is unbelievable that even educated people are blindly believing this..it looks like we going back to an era when untouchability/racism/castism was being followed..Hope, Home ministry will not put sedation case on your bro...!!!
Rajesh I.3 hours
Join my channel for financial freedom. t.me/RLV_CAPITAL
Zuheb H.3 hours
Wow... This country has a future...!
Himanshu S.3 hours
Gandhi ne azadi nahi dilwai bharat ko swatantrta subhash chandra Bose aur lakho swatantrata senaniyo ki kurbani ke karan mili. Fake bat nahi spread karo
Shailja J.3 hours
Nice
Velvizhi K.4 hours
🤮
Saish T.4 hours
Gandhi himself lived a challenging life ....but i just want to ask one question....those people-parties organisation following/pretending to b followers of Gandhi...does they really follow Him ....Or just making use of his name.....