Gandhi Vs. Patra On Centre’s Covid-19 Preparedness

The Congress party released a document on what went wrong with the management of Covid-19. In it, they suggested a four-pillar plan to prepare for a third wave. But Sambit Patra was hardly impressed.

23/06/2021 2:58 PMupdated: 23/06/2021 2:58 PM
  • 73.5K
  • 180

179 comments

  • Manoj S.
    an hour

    सच मैं सम्बित पात्रा निहायती नीच प्रवत्ति का है। तमीज नाम की तो चीज है ही नहीं इसमें। जब भी बोलेगा तो मुँह से टट्टी ही निकालेगा।

  • David H.
    9 hours

    Dambit at it again..hahah Doraemon

  • Jackson Ben
    16 hours

  • Jackson Ben
    16 hours

  • Vatsal S.
    18 hours

    Koi bhi sarkaar ho apne failures ko accept nahin karti aur na hi opposition ka koi sujhaav manti hai, baad mein chahey wohi karna padey, jaise universal vaccination ke case mein hua, kendra sarkaar ne sabke vzccination ka jimma liya , chahey der se hi sahi, par opposition kah rahi thi to unhe jam nahin raha tha...

  • Khurshid A.
    21 hours

    Patra himself a clown.

  • Sushil K.
    21 hours

    Clown in indian politics ... RaGa.

  • Mayank S.
    a day

    Can Mr gandhi explain what is COVID 19... PLZ STOP PLAYING POLITICS OVER THIS.. BE HUMAN... THIS IS NOT VOTE BANK THIS IS PANADEMIC WHICH IS DANGEROUS NO ONE CAN B PREPARED CAUSE NO ONE KNOWS THE CAUSE AND NEXT VARIANT

  • Rohith K.
    a day

    Both are idiots

  • Asif H.
    a day

    🦠🐛🐛🐛🐛

  • Lobo L.
    a day

    No harm in taking positive advice from opposition party. Someone is making mockery himself by attacking personally to others.

  • Gouse M.
    a day

    Atleast he is speaking with press and conferences where as our beloved PM hideout from press meetings..

  • Bawesh C.
    a day

    A doctor who has been tested positive without treating a single COVID patient is talking bout 🤡

  • Sood A.
    a day

    Inti chinta h congress ko to kyu nahi help karte h Inte saalo m kharbo arboo rupee khaye h kab kaam aayege

  • Osborne P.
    a day

    Patra the True Clown - GREY Clown 😂

  • Rashid H.
    a day

    Everyone knows who us the real 🤡 Patra

  • Danish P.
    a day

    Rahul gandhi is logical rather than gobar patra.

  • Dhruv V.
    a day

    Toad Patra needs to just shut up.

  • Abdul K.
    a day

    Gob are patra

  • Rukmini V.
    a day

    🤡sambit patra 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🇮🇳