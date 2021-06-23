back
Gandhi Vs. Patra On Centre’s Covid-19 Preparedness
The Congress party released a document on what went wrong with the management of Covid-19. In it, they suggested a four-pillar plan to prepare for a third wave. But Sambit Patra was hardly impressed.
23/06/2021 2:58 PMupdated: 23/06/2021 2:58 PM
- 73.5K
- 774
- 180
And even more
- 5:28
"Omar m'a tuer" : 30 ans après, Omar Raddad continue de clamer son innocence
- 5:27
La rumeur des "chemtrails" racontée par Thomas Snégaroff
- 4:03
Le combat des parents de Noé contre le cancer de l'enfant
- 4:49
Angèle raconte toute l'histoire derrière "J'entends"
- 3:44
À quoi servent les régions ?
- 4:40
La géopolitique de l'Euro en 5 histoires
179 comments
Manoj S.an hour
सच मैं सम्बित पात्रा निहायती नीच प्रवत्ति का है। तमीज नाम की तो चीज है ही नहीं इसमें। जब भी बोलेगा तो मुँह से टट्टी ही निकालेगा।
David H.9 hours
Dambit at it again..hahah Doraemon
Jackson Ben16 hours
Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !! Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ... Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours. (1) No direction required (2) No hidden fees (3) No fraud Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Jackson Ben16 hours
Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !! Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ... Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours. (1) No direction required (2) No hidden fees (3) No fraud Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Vatsal S.18 hours
Koi bhi sarkaar ho apne failures ko accept nahin karti aur na hi opposition ka koi sujhaav manti hai, baad mein chahey wohi karna padey, jaise universal vaccination ke case mein hua, kendra sarkaar ne sabke vzccination ka jimma liya , chahey der se hi sahi, par opposition kah rahi thi to unhe jam nahin raha tha...
Khurshid A.21 hours
Patra himself a clown.
Sushil K.21 hours
Clown in indian politics ... RaGa.
Mayank S.a day
Can Mr gandhi explain what is COVID 19... PLZ STOP PLAYING POLITICS OVER THIS.. BE HUMAN... THIS IS NOT VOTE BANK THIS IS PANADEMIC WHICH IS DANGEROUS NO ONE CAN B PREPARED CAUSE NO ONE KNOWS THE CAUSE AND NEXT VARIANT
Rohith K.a day
Both are idiots
Asif H.a day
🦠🐛🐛🐛🐛
Lobo L.a day
No harm in taking positive advice from opposition party. Someone is making mockery himself by attacking personally to others.
Gouse M.a day
Atleast he is speaking with press and conferences where as our beloved PM hideout from press meetings..
Bawesh C.a day
A doctor who has been tested positive without treating a single COVID patient is talking bout 🤡
Sood A.a day
Inti chinta h congress ko to kyu nahi help karte h Inte saalo m kharbo arboo rupee khaye h kab kaam aayege
Osborne P.a day
Patra the True Clown - GREY Clown 😂
Rashid H.a day
Everyone knows who us the real 🤡 Patra
Danish P.a day
Rahul gandhi is logical rather than gobar patra.
Dhruv V.a day
Toad Patra needs to just shut up.
Abdul K.a day
Gob are patra
Rukmini V.a day
🤡sambit patra 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🇮🇳