Gen Rawat on what it takes to be a jawan
As protests break out over the Agnipath scheme, here's a throwback to 2018 when then Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat spoke about what it means to join the Indian army. #TBT
The MAN In Sam Manekshaw
“I don't want to know what happened in the past. All I want to know is who are my commanders, where are the Chinese, how much ammunition have I got...” The life and career of Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was as illustrious as his name. Back in 2002, interviewed by his own grandson for a documentary, this is how he recounted his days of glory. Thanks to Parzor Foundation for the footage.
India vs. Pakistan on missile misfire
"Saying it was an accident is not enough." Pakistan's Foreign Minister locked horns with Rajnath Singh right after he briefed Parliament on the missile that landed in Pakistan...
American arms from Afghanistan found in Kashmir, says Army
Have the US arms in Kabul reached Kashmir? Here's what the Indian Army says...
The Russia-Ukraine conflict over the years
As Russia launches an all-out invasion of Ukraine, here's a look at the turbulent history between Moscow and Kyiv...
Ukraine envoy invokes Mahabharata to seek Modi's help
“Just remember Mahabharata…” As his country faced Russian invasion, Ukraine's envoy to India sought Modi's help...
What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?
Indian and Pakistani soldiers face-off at the border… but in a friendly manner during this ritual.
Nagaland's March Against AFSPA
Helpless against a fresh extension of AFSPA in their state, these ordinary Nagas presented a united face against the draconian law.
Arunachal MP's 2019 Warnings About China
More than a year ago, this BJP MP was saying Arunachal Pradesh would soon be a new Doklam.
How To Stop Illegal Work Near LOC ft. Indian Army
Does yelling across the border help halt illegal activities? The Indian Army has some proof.
Sam Manekshaw On The 1971 Indo-Pak War
"My job is to fight, fight to win." Sam Manekshaw recalls the days leading up to the 1971 Indo-Pak war and its aftermath... 🎥: Parzor Foundation