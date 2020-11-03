back
Gender Bias Against Women On The Rise
Half of the world thinks men make better political leaders. Half of the men worldwide think they can do a job better than a woman. It’s 2020, and fresh data from UNDP confirms rising gender inequality. 🙅♂️
03/11/2020 6:22 PM
Brut India4 days
Read the highlights of the UNDP report here: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/almost-90-of-men-women-globally-are-biased-against-women-undp-report/articleshow/74608737.cms
Arqam S.4 days
Farhaan S.5 days
Can also be interpreted as: Half of the world thinks women make better/as good leaders as men & Half of the men think they can do the job as good as/less than women
Rm M.5 days
Divesh M.5 days
Brut India5 days
Gender inequality is often times rooted in social inequality. Here's what it's like to be a wife around the world:
Yadunath K.5 days
Anil S.5 days
and they talk of naari shakti. shame.
Sharma R.5 days
Arjun M.5 days
Rakesh E.5 days
we have more female deities here than any other country and see what's happening. Mofos.
Øzzoh R.6 days
This is a worrisome trend.
Mohammad H.6 days
In India, men outnumber women by millions. Feticide is the root cause. Indian families still prefer having a boy over a girl. It’s a very small-minded, fear based culture.
Priti K.6 days
Sad...... but this is true. I was not promoted at work because i was going to have a baby. I had put 100 percent efforts and was more productive than few others who got promoted.