Gender Bias Against Women On The Rise

Half of the world thinks men make better political leaders. Half of the men worldwide think they can do a job better than a woman. It’s 2020, and fresh data from UNDP confirms rising gender inequality. 🙅‍♂️

03/11/2020 6:22 PM
  • Brut India
    4 days

    Read the highlights of the UNDP report here: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/almost-90-of-men-women-globally-are-biased-against-women-undp-report/articleshow/74608737.cms

  • Arqam S.
    4 days

    Fuck this Feminism Women are becoming cancer to this society with this mind

  • Farhaan S.
    5 days

    Can also be interpreted as: Half of the world thinks women make better/as good leaders as men & Half of the men think they can do the job as good as/less than women

  • Rm M.
    5 days

    If woman marry late and have kids late or dont have kids ....if they dont suckle the baby properly they may breast cancer according to reports not me

  • Divesh M.
    5 days

    No much of it is bcz of brut india.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Gender inequality is often times rooted in social inequality. Here's what it's like to be a wife around the world:

  • Yadunath K.
    5 days

    What grade you will give to a person who is on long leave. 1. Cannot be given 'outstanding' for obvious reasons. 2. Cannot be given 'very good' also 3. No 'good' either 4. No point in giving lower grades also for obivious because they have not done any wrong. Best thing is to leave it blank or say ' not assesed' The ealier and later assessment should be considered as per norms of promotion. The present system is an anamoly and should be amended to overcome this.

  • Anil S.
    5 days

    and they talk of naari shakti. shame.

  • Sharma R.
    5 days

    Two days back same Brut wrote about women coolies and why it's embarrassing for us. Hypocrisy.

  • Arjun M.
    5 days

    Propoganda started

  • Rakesh E.
    5 days

    we have more female deities here than any other country and see what's happening. Mofos.

  • Øzzoh R.
    6 days

    This is a worrisome trend.

  • Mohammad H.
    6 days

    In India, men outnumber women by millions. Feticide is the root cause. Indian families still prefer having a boy over a girl. It’s a very small-minded, fear based culture.

  • Priti K.
    6 days

    Sad...... but this is true. I was not promoted at work because i was going to have a baby. I had put 100 percent efforts and was more productive than few others who got promoted.