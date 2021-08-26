back

General Bipin Rawat On The Taliban Impact

Will the Taliban's rise affect India's security? Here's what General Bipin Rawat said...

26/08/2021 5:44 PM
  • 72.5K
  • 128

And even more

  1. 2:17

    New-Look Jallianwala Bagh Divides Opinion

  2. 3:41

    Mamata Banerjee’s Pep Talk To Students

  3. 3:14

    The Afghan-India Love Story

  4. 2:05

    General Bipin Rawat On The Taliban Impact

  5. 3:53

    Congress, Govt Spar Over Monetising Public Assets

  6. 3:34

    5 Politicians Who Posed With Covid Relief

117 comments

  • Aisha A.
    16 hours

    Assalamualikum...,join our Halal trade investment offer today profitable and foolproof to start earning up to 6,550$ profit within 4 days of consistent trading for you by our company's qualified and professional traders. want to get started? kindly get back to me on my DM or WhatsApp number(+905428821090). I promise you , its something' that will benefit you a lot. JazakAllah.

  • Tania K.
    a day

    what a joker

  • Aadil K.
    2 days

    Until unless there is no profit in war world will never see a peace.

  • Faheem J.
    4 days

    Baby dont cry 😥

  • Shahzaib J.
    4 days

    India After loosing their billions of investment in funding ttp n isis and to destabilise Afghanistan. 😂

  • Jahid H.
    4 days

    💩💩💩🇮🇳🇮🇳🖕🖕🖕

  • Suleman K.
    4 days

    Get ready.

  • Nishant S.
    4 days

    Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Waqas A.
    4 days

    Dear Indians, get ready for surprises of Pulwama 2.0, Kargil 2.0, Pathankot 2.0, Mumbai 2.0, Kandahar Hijack 2.0 by Talibans 2.0 after surprises of Kargil 1.0, CT 2017 Final, Kalbhushan Yadev, & WC Abhinandan who was served with A FANTASTIC TEA on the cost of only 1 Mig 21 Bison.

  • Waqas A.
    4 days

    like how Indian Rape Army holds banners in front of chinese troops in Ladakh which read "You're in Indian territory. Please Go Back".? Lmao

  • Hilario D.
    4 days

    Nothing can be changed. All are waiting to happen things then show sympathy. It's like thief will kill innocent people for money and everything later police arrives investigate till then lot of innocent people will be victims. No one know what actually happening with people of Taliban.

  • Suresh N.
    4 days

    Good to see some serious work on hand guys rather with no work for politicians going after innocent citizens on silly issues..

  • سمیع ا.
    5 days

    No reports general ,,Tera kia bnay ga kalia ,,Kashmir ka zulam ab khatum ho ga boht jald.

  • King A.
    5 days

    Khushak jo gai hai iss ki

  • Muhammad K.
    5 days

    Bechara modi ko defend kr rha hai

  • Maverick S.
    5 days

    Coward army men - you made a big loss

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    India k intney problems he uss pe tipni karo....Afghanistan dusrei country he.Itna mirchhi q hora he gober bhkto ko.

  • Salman U.
    5 days

    What you will do About RSS Ghunda TERRORIST group can u tell us plz?

  • Akheel P.
    5 days

    JOKER made by BJP, made for bjp... .. 😅

  • Muhammed B.
    5 days

    Roondoo