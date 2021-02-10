back

Ghulam Nabi Azad Bids Emotional Farewell To Parliament

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad remembered his Kashmiri Pandit friends, the 2006 terror attack and his relationship with PM Modi as he said goodbye to his colleagues in Parliament.

10/02/2021 2:57 PM
232 comments

  • Vishnu L.
    2 days

    Wonderful speech Sir, congratulations

  • Rizwana Z.
    2 days

    👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

  • Nawaz C.
    2 days

    Quaid-e-Azam said, Muslims who are opposed to becoming Pakistan.They will continue to assure their loyalty all their life.But no one will believe them.

  • Zareef K.
    3 days

    How much did they pay him to say all this nonsense ask people of Gujarat how they feel u clown

  • Muthuvelu S.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Nasar Z.
    3 days

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👉chamcha gere k elawa modi chordy ga nahi apko sifath thu krni pardegi 👈

  • Jk S.
    3 days

    Ghulam Nabi Azad you are one of the best leaders India has been privileged to have. Sure the Parliament will miss his urdu couplets, a great likeable and nice leader. Sure congress party has lost its one of the best long served partyman.

  • Inayat S.
    3 days

    Azad sahin har baar ye baat dohrao gay k i m m muslims of Hindustan but quaid azam ki baat yaad rakna

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏

  • MI'an Q.
    3 days

    Ye Pakistan ka zikr krna zarori tha?

  • Muhammad F.
    4 days

    Bewakuf insan. A single biggest lair.Trying to prove that he is Indian.

  • Marimuthu P.
    4 days

    Salutations leader ....

  • Nadeem S.
    4 days

    Feeling proud for not visiting Pakistan but expressing his feelings by recieting faiz's poem. Hypocrite u r never welcomed to Pakistan *let me finish my beef steak*

  • Nadeem S.
    4 days

    This Man trying his best to proof his patriotism to Hindus

  • Rayyan A.
    4 days

    Ahhahah es ka demagh teak nahii....hindustan me ap ko gaye ke badlay martay he...ar ap ko but pakhar hona chahiye

  • Utkarsh D.
    4 days

    Fucker na mehsoos karo brother 😎

  • Amir A.
    4 days

    Pakistan main kuttu ko nahi invite kia jahata.

  • Shahid A.
    4 days

    Modi And Azad Gudi Gudi Dono Nay Bada drama kya wah ray wah

  • Farooq A.
    4 days

    kasa halat hn Pakistan ka... India k musulman se bohat zyada bethar hn!!

  • Rajasri S.
    4 days

    👏👏

