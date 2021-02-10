back
Ghulam Nabi Azad Bids Emotional Farewell To Parliament
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad remembered his Kashmiri Pandit friends, the 2006 terror attack and his relationship with PM Modi as he said goodbye to his colleagues in Parliament.
10/02/2021 2:57 PM
232 comments
Vishnu L.2 days
Wonderful speech Sir, congratulations
Rizwana Z.2 days
👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Nawaz C.2 days
Quaid-e-Azam said, Muslims who are opposed to becoming Pakistan.They will continue to assure their loyalty all their life.But no one will believe them.
Zareef K.3 days
How much did they pay him to say all this nonsense ask people of Gujarat how they feel u clown
Muthuvelu S.3 days
🙏🙏🙏
Nasar Z.3 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👉chamcha gere k elawa modi chordy ga nahi apko sifath thu krni pardegi 👈
Jk S.3 days
Ghulam Nabi Azad you are one of the best leaders India has been privileged to have. Sure the Parliament will miss his urdu couplets, a great likeable and nice leader. Sure congress party has lost its one of the best long served partyman.
Inayat S.3 days
Azad sahin har baar ye baat dohrao gay k i m m muslims of Hindustan but quaid azam ki baat yaad rakna
Rajesh S.3 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
MI'an Q.3 days
Ye Pakistan ka zikr krna zarori tha?
Muhammad F.4 days
Bewakuf insan. A single biggest lair.Trying to prove that he is Indian.
Marimuthu P.4 days
Salutations leader ....
Nadeem S.4 days
Feeling proud for not visiting Pakistan but expressing his feelings by recieting faiz's poem. Hypocrite u r never welcomed to Pakistan *let me finish my beef steak*
Nadeem S.4 days
This Man trying his best to proof his patriotism to Hindus
Rayyan A.4 days
Ahhahah es ka demagh teak nahii....hindustan me ap ko gaye ke badlay martay he...ar ap ko but pakhar hona chahiye
Utkarsh D.4 days
Fucker na mehsoos karo brother 😎
Amir A.4 days
Pakistan main kuttu ko nahi invite kia jahata.
Shahid A.4 days
Modi And Azad Gudi Gudi Dono Nay Bada drama kya wah ray wah
Farooq A.4 days
kasa halat hn Pakistan ka... India k musulman se bohat zyada bethar hn!!
Rajasri S.4 days
👏👏