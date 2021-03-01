back

Ghulam Nabi Azad Is All Praise For The PM

"Politically we are opposed. But at the very least, he doesn’t hide his true self." After receiving a tearful farewell from Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad returned the favour, praising the PM’s humility.

01/03/2021 4:12 PM
  • 42.8K
  • 40

34 comments

  • Nilesh D.
    2 days

    Modi shredded Crocodile tears...He is a showman who knows to keep the show running...he is not a worthy statesman and trust worthy political person....

  • Prabhu R.
    2 days

    It's known as "I scratch your back, you scratch mine" 😂😂 Also sometimes known as "do you want to continue your morning walks?" 😂😂

  • Yojna M.
    2 days

    ये तो वही बात हो गई “घर के आडवाणी,जोशी कोई ना पूछे पर बाहर के ग़ुलाम नबी के क़सीदे काढ़े “

  • Roshan F.
    2 days

    Next president

  • Subir R.
    2 days

    Beside all what we have to judge..Their is simple empathy which has been initiated from Gulam Nabi and ended by PM..politics makes people egoistic blind and apathic in current times..so its viewers and spectators on social media and neitizen like us... but beside that for a moment if we think beyound Political parties right left ideology and abusing trolling each other and towards the race of being right.. we can prove to be human first !

  • Mir W.
    2 days

    He finally became bhakt... it is proven politicians change like a chameleon for personal gains....

  • Kr M.
    3 days

    Abe kitta rota h be....jnta ko rula rula ke

  • Neelam J.
    3 days

    I just hate this beard guy

  • Puthezhath R.
    3 days

    There is something more than what meets the eye.

  • Hari P.
    3 days

    Serve for country not these plays 🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Good morning ☀️🌅

  • AJ S.
    3 days

    NAUTANKi AUNTIE MODI

  • Ashtam T.
    3 days

    Chacha president banne ka sapna dekh rhe hain

  • Smart C.
    3 days

  • Sudershan R.
    3 days

    Abduls be like when Gulam nabhi azad prasing Modi

  • Haritha H.
    3 days

    Best actor award goes to....😏😏😏

  • Reuben B.
    3 days

    Competing with Mr. Tikait's tears. Who expresses emotions better.

  • Sam M.
    3 days

    What a wonderful speech 💬 😂 andbhak specially may cried

  • Vinod K.
    3 days

    It is all drama of Modi because he knows now he can approach him to come and join BJP

  • Nitin C.
    3 days

    True spirit of Indian democracy 👍

