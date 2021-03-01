back
Ghulam Nabi Azad Is All Praise For The PM
"Politically we are opposed. But at the very least, he doesn’t hide his true self." After receiving a tearful farewell from Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad returned the favour, praising the PM’s humility.
01/03/2021 4:12 PM
- 42.8K
- 563
- 40
34 comments
Nilesh D.2 days
Modi shredded Crocodile tears...He is a showman who knows to keep the show running...he is not a worthy statesman and trust worthy political person....
Prabhu R.2 days
It's known as "I scratch your back, you scratch mine" 😂😂 Also sometimes known as "do you want to continue your morning walks?" 😂😂
Yojna M.2 days
ये तो वही बात हो गई “घर के आडवाणी,जोशी कोई ना पूछे पर बाहर के ग़ुलाम नबी के क़सीदे काढ़े “
Roshan F.2 days
Next president
Subir R.2 days
Beside all what we have to judge..Their is simple empathy which has been initiated from Gulam Nabi and ended by PM..politics makes people egoistic blind and apathic in current times..so its viewers and spectators on social media and neitizen like us... but beside that for a moment if we think beyound Political parties right left ideology and abusing trolling each other and towards the race of being right.. we can prove to be human first !
Mir W.2 days
He finally became bhakt... it is proven politicians change like a chameleon for personal gains....
Kr M.3 days
Abe kitta rota h be....jnta ko rula rula ke
Neelam J.3 days
I just hate this beard guy
Puthezhath R.3 days
There is something more than what meets the eye.
Hari P.3 days
Serve for country not these plays 🙏
Rajesh S.3 days
Good morning ☀️🌅
AJ S.3 days
NAUTANKi AUNTIE MODI
Ashtam T.3 days
Chacha president banne ka sapna dekh rhe hain
Smart C.3 days
Sudershan R.3 days
Abduls be like when Gulam nabhi azad prasing Modi
Haritha H.3 days
Best actor award goes to....😏😏😏
Reuben B.3 days
Competing with Mr. Tikait's tears. Who expresses emotions better.
Sam M.3 days
What a wonderful speech 💬 😂 andbhak specially may cried
Vinod K.3 days
It is all drama of Modi because he knows now he can approach him to come and join BJP
Nitin C.3 days
True spirit of Indian democracy 👍