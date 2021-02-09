Ghulam Nabi Azad Recalls 1988 Farmers' Protest

Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay
BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB
The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh
Modi Bats For Privatisation
Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws
PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”
The way of telling his thoughts are brilliant ,sensible yet bold :)
Great leader
We never had such kind of people here in pakistani parliament, as well as sashi, manmohan, and many many other
As per gulam nabi,se should not work on why they are protesting. Just don't disturb them.
🙏🙏🙏
Boycott Godi Media
Did commendable job by not disturbing Kisans.
Sadly modi Wants to fill the pockets of the ambani and adani
That’s what you call a government Not beating up their farmers
ये ना किसी कि बेटी को देखते है ये वेही लोग हैं जो 300 साल पहले अफगान से आए लुटेरों के डर से convert हो कर मुस्लिम बन गए। इनकी हरकतें भी वो ही। जब ये अपने नवी को ही नहीं छोडते.. वो अल्लाह हो अकबर कहते हुए नवी के नावसें को मार कर चले गए... नावसे का तो मातम बनतें हो.. उसका जो उन्हें मार कर चले गए कभी नहीं जिक्र करते। क्या वो खदा के बंदे थे या काफिर या तुम्हारे वालिद। ये सारे मियां खलिफा को अम्मी कहने लगे हैं
अब किसानो के प्रति हमदर्दी दिखाते है तो 70 बरस किसनो की ए हालत क्यो है.
क्या 50 हजार लोग अचानक आंदोलन करते और सरकार को भनक नही लगती ये समझ में नही आता.
रॅली किस चीज के लिये आयोजित की थी ये जनाब को पता नही. तो ये भी पता नही होगा के 1882 में पंजाब के किसानेने ऐसा एक आंदोलन किया था तब ओ आंदोलन स्वर्गीय इंदिराजीने कूचल डाला था.
Dont concider as नेता
The Farmer's Protest took place in 1988 when CONGRESS PARTY was in power, some farmers committed suicide because Congress did not meet their demands; GULAM NABI AZAD is now becoming an advocater for Farmer's Union to belittle BJP PARTY; he was not in favour of abrogation of KASHMIR article 370 , he was in support of three MUSKETEERS, MEHBUBA MUKTI, FARRUKH ABDULLAH and OMAR ABDULLAH and he was indirectly supporting IMRAN KHAN of PAKISTAN , he is no better than two OWAISI BROTHERS.
Sensible Statesman
The difference then and now
Simple step ——- let’s start giving tips to farming community when purchasing - just as we tip waiters it’s vertical integration
If these farmers were Congress supporters there would be only 2 or 3 of them.... These protestors are in terms of millions... Listen to them.
Good to hear the experience & history.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
56 comments
Arunkumar D.8 hours
The way of telling his thoughts are brilliant ,sensible yet bold :)
Abdu C.4 days
Great leader
Tahir S.09/02/2021 19:49
We never had such kind of people here in pakistani parliament, as well as sashi, manmohan, and many many other
Arjun Y.09/02/2021 08:26
As per gulam nabi,se should not work on why they are protesting. Just don't disturb them.
Purabi M.09/02/2021 07:21
🙏🙏🙏
Rajat K.09/02/2021 04:00
Boycott Godi Media
Sidram B.09/02/2021 03:56
Did commendable job by not disturbing Kisans.
Terry S.08/02/2021 17:26
Sadly modi Wants to fill the pockets of the ambani and adani
Terry S.08/02/2021 17:26
That’s what you call a government Not beating up their farmers
Pritam K.08/02/2021 11:56
ये ना किसी कि बेटी को देखते है ये वेही लोग हैं जो 300 साल पहले अफगान से आए लुटेरों के डर से convert हो कर मुस्लिम बन गए। इनकी हरकतें भी वो ही। जब ये अपने नवी को ही नहीं छोडते.. वो अल्लाह हो अकबर कहते हुए नवी के नावसें को मार कर चले गए... नावसे का तो मातम बनतें हो.. उसका जो उन्हें मार कर चले गए कभी नहीं जिक्र करते। क्या वो खदा के बंदे थे या काफिर या तुम्हारे वालिद। ये सारे मियां खलिफा को अम्मी कहने लगे हैं
Sunil S.07/02/2021 13:33
अब किसानो के प्रति हमदर्दी दिखाते है तो 70 बरस किसनो की ए हालत क्यो है.
Sunil S.07/02/2021 13:31
क्या 50 हजार लोग अचानक आंदोलन करते और सरकार को भनक नही लगती ये समझ में नही आता.
Sunil S.07/02/2021 13:27
रॅली किस चीज के लिये आयोजित की थी ये जनाब को पता नही. तो ये भी पता नही होगा के 1882 में पंजाब के किसानेने ऐसा एक आंदोलन किया था तब ओ आंदोलन स्वर्गीय इंदिराजीने कूचल डाला था.
Nitin J.06/02/2021 21:11
Dont concider as नेता
Hiralal P.06/02/2021 17:05
The Farmer's Protest took place in 1988 when CONGRESS PARTY was in power, some farmers committed suicide because Congress did not meet their demands; GULAM NABI AZAD is now becoming an advocater for Farmer's Union to belittle BJP PARTY; he was not in favour of abrogation of KASHMIR article 370 , he was in support of three MUSKETEERS, MEHBUBA MUKTI, FARRUKH ABDULLAH and OMAR ABDULLAH and he was indirectly supporting IMRAN KHAN of PAKISTAN , he is no better than two OWAISI BROTHERS.
Pradeep M.06/02/2021 16:51
Sensible Statesman
Marie A.06/02/2021 15:51
The difference then and now
GP E.06/02/2021 15:48
Simple step ——- let’s start giving tips to farming community when purchasing - just as we tip waiters it’s vertical integration
Mankhat W.06/02/2021 12:41
If these farmers were Congress supporters there would be only 2 or 3 of them.... These protestors are in terms of millions... Listen to them.
Shiju M.06/02/2021 10:47
Good to hear the experience & history.