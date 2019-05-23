back

Giriraj Singh Takes Modi Doubters To Task

Giriraj Singh, while roundly defeating Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai, Bihar, also found time to attack the Nehru-Gandhi family and excoriate other opposition parties: "These people can't accept the people's mandate."

05/23/2019 12:02 PM
  • 307.3k
  • 136

Politics

124 comments

  • Mayank S.
    06/15/2019 03:49

    Meanwhile driver bhi like..." Aur kitna jhoot bolega... Sabse corrupt toh tu hi hai..." 😂😂 Honestly speaking he won because Modi was Candidate for PM nothing else.. and also Asshole Kanahiya Kumar played a major role...

  • Anand P.
    06/15/2019 02:48

    Great Leader

  • Jassi K.
    06/15/2019 02:11

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Samab H.
    06/14/2019 17:21

    Iske saale ke joote maro

  • Shoeb A.
    06/14/2019 16:00

    BUDDHA KHUSAT

  • गुलशन क.
    06/14/2019 10:54

    गिरिराज सिंह जिंदाबाद

  • Munna K.
    06/14/2019 10:13

    जय हो

  • Nirtin T.
    06/14/2019 04:58

    thanks to EVM technology....

  • Subhan Q.
    06/13/2019 23:28

    Mc

  • Subhan Q.
    06/13/2019 23:28

    Ispe koi action nhi hoga

  • Subhan Q.
    06/13/2019 23:28

    Bc

  • Subhan Q.
    06/13/2019 23:28

    Ye sb evm machine ko hack kr k jeete hai

  • Subhan Q.
    06/13/2019 23:28

    Q k ye bhadwa modi ka pilla hai

  • Subhan Q.
    06/13/2019 23:28

    Ye kutta kuch b bhokega

  • Noor A.
    06/13/2019 16:43

    Kam se kam PM ka nam izat se lo

  • Ghanshyam K.
    06/13/2019 16:24

    दुनीया का टॉप 1 नेता श्री गिरिराज सिंह

  • Boom S.
    06/13/2019 13:35

    जय गिरिराज

  • Boom S.
    06/13/2019 13:35

    हलाला की पैदाइश लोग के मिर्च ज्यादा लग रही है। ये वही हलाला वाली और वाले हैं जो इलेक्शन के समय बड़ा कुत्ते के जैसा भोके जा रहे थे। का हुवा भोकने से ? भौको कुत्ते के जैसे।

  • Arvind K.
    06/13/2019 09:32

    chmach giri karna kam karo

  • Aktar K.
    06/13/2019 09:02

    Atang wadi party ke atnk wadi