Girl Power: How Unacademy Is Creating Future Leaders

Ganavi and Rubina are small town girls with big dreams. Their inspirational stories are showing everyone that the future is female. #ShikshodayabyUnacademy #IWD2022 #HappyWomensDay This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

08/03/2022 12:23 PM

    Girl Power: How Unacademy Is Creating Future Leaders

2 comments

  • Jaya R.
    6 hours

    Very proud of you Rubina Datta keep up the great work👍

  • Mubashir A.
    15 hours

    Happy hindu women day in india,, Muslim womens will celebrate this day when they feel safe by following their religion,,,

