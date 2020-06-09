back

Global NGO Wants Ban On Kashmir Pellet Guns

Human Rights Watch has urged India to stop using pellet guns in Kashmir after a crackdown on Shia mourners on Muharram.

09/06/2020 5:27 AM
  • 175.6k
  • 654

631 comments

  • Apratim S.
    a day

    BRUT IS A PAID 3rd class ANTI HINDU channel

  • Pandharinath V.
    a day

    And one can see that the protesters were peacefully throwing Flowers in the form of STONES at the security forces.

  • Ashok R.
    a day

    These are handiwork of terrorist sympathizers, you guys seem to be working with a aim to protect terrorist not the innocent KASHMIRI HINDUS who have been maimed, raped, killed and are in Refugee camps for last 30 years. Over 10000 murdered, over 4 lakh of them lost homes, businesses and homeland

  • Yogesh P.
    2 days

    Mistaken by Army they should be Shot on Head.

  • Khurram S.
    2 days

    Shame on you, Indiaa for your horrible acts.. shame on your Military.. shame on your government

  • प्रदीप ह.
    2 days

    Fuck your human rights 👎

  • Areesha A.
    2 days

    Poor innocent Muslims of Kashmir who are forcefully lockdown for over a year now. God is now punishing Indian Government uncontrolled Covid and lock-dawn

  • Pritam G.
    2 days

    If you mess with army then .......RIP🙏

  • Ashish D.
    2 days

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Danish B.
    2 days

    They r not locals they r terrorism and paid by ISI

  • Harsh A.
    3 days

    Police should kill them the way this bastard's killed and raped hundreds of innocent Kashmiri Pandits and get them out from their own houses, mansion. This homeland is of Hindus that Muslims illegally got in their hands. We didn't started this but we will bloody hell get our homeland back. Bharat Mata ki Jai🇮🇳🚩 Jai Hind..... We support BJP. We support Modi.🚩🚩🚩

  • Abhishek S.
    3 days

    Stop using pellet guns...use bullets

  • Soumendu d.
    3 days

    Throwing stones at army-no violation Army men getting dragged out and beaten by mob-no violation Army man fires gun in self defence-OMFG INDIA fascist. Fuck modi, fuck hindutva

  • Anshul S.
    3 days

    But they can use stones😂😂

  • Prashant R.
    3 days

    Dey deserve real guns not pallets gund

  • Onkar P.
    3 days

    Defying Congress has resulted this kind of situation in Kashmir

  • Ronak P.
    3 days

    लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते।

  • Manish J.
    3 days

    Good work CRPF, j&k police. keep it up

  • Chkalyan K.
    3 days

    Stupidists are blind about Syria and worried abt the rubber pillets. Brut so brutal

  • Ashutosh D.
    3 days

    Every single person is trying to avoid gathering but here they come bloody illiterate fools

