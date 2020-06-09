back
Global NGO Wants Ban On Kashmir Pellet Guns
Human Rights Watch has urged India to stop using pellet guns in Kashmir after a crackdown on Shia mourners on Muharram.
09/06/2020 5:27 AM
631 comments
Apratim S.a day
BRUT IS A PAID 3rd class ANTI HINDU channel
Pandharinath V.a day
And one can see that the protesters were peacefully throwing Flowers in the form of STONES at the security forces.
Ashok R.a day
These are handiwork of terrorist sympathizers, you guys seem to be working with a aim to protect terrorist not the innocent KASHMIRI HINDUS who have been maimed, raped, killed and are in Refugee camps for last 30 years. Over 10000 murdered, over 4 lakh of them lost homes, businesses and homeland
Yogesh P.2 days
Mistaken by Army they should be Shot on Head.
Khurram S.2 days
Shame on you, Indiaa for your horrible acts.. shame on your Military.. shame on your government
प्रदीप ह.2 days
Fuck your human rights 👎
Areesha A.2 days
Poor innocent Muslims of Kashmir who are forcefully lockdown for over a year now. God is now punishing Indian Government uncontrolled Covid and lock-dawn
Pritam G.2 days
If you mess with army then .......RIP🙏
Ashish D.2 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Danish B.2 days
They r not locals they r terrorism and paid by ISI
Harsh A.3 days
Police should kill them the way this bastard's killed and raped hundreds of innocent Kashmiri Pandits and get them out from their own houses, mansion. This homeland is of Hindus that Muslims illegally got in their hands. We didn't started this but we will bloody hell get our homeland back. Bharat Mata ki Jai🇮🇳🚩 Jai Hind..... We support BJP. We support Modi.🚩🚩🚩
Abhishek S.3 days
Stop using pellet guns...use bullets
Soumendu d.3 days
Throwing stones at army-no violation Army men getting dragged out and beaten by mob-no violation Army man fires gun in self defence-OMFG INDIA fascist. Fuck modi, fuck hindutva
Anshul S.3 days
But they can use stones😂😂
Prashant R.3 days
Dey deserve real guns not pallets gund
Onkar P.3 days
Defying Congress has resulted this kind of situation in Kashmir
Ronak P.3 days
लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते।
Manish J.3 days
Good work CRPF, j&k police. keep it up
Chkalyan K.3 days
Stupidists are blind about Syria and worried abt the rubber pillets. Brut so brutal
Ashutosh D.3 days
Every single person is trying to avoid gathering but here they come bloody illiterate fools