Global Who’s Who At Ambani Wedding

Cricketers, actors, global politicians — even a former UN head — were present at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding. 💍📸😎
514 comments
Shilpa P.07/07/2019 21:34
Hi p
Khushi T.06/13/2019 16:58
kjj..n....kkj jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj.jjjjjjjjj....kkmlnnkklklmlll k
Shubh D.05/25/2019 10:37
Thrash and shame these capitalists via Jio.
Zakia S.05/22/2019 08:55
Who cares😏😏😏
Zakia S.05/22/2019 08:55
Who cares😏😏😏
Sunish S.05/21/2019 17:06
Nonsense News !
Sakil A.05/21/2019 09:26
Ei ek pagla---! Family
Pradip S.05/20/2019 21:37
for ambani,Money talks,but se TATA AND BIRLA,this is the difference .Ambani.just made money and tata,birla r born rich,there is the difference
Madhava M.05/20/2019 12:47
lol.. how many MURDERS does it take to become a BULTIBILIONNAIRE ? anyway have fun.
Fayaz F.05/19/2019 17:20
so good
Sukumaran G.05/19/2019 06:35
I feel the highlight of this wedding is the presence of Shri Krishna idol and Mrs Ambani's dance for the devotional song.
Varghese V.05/19/2019 04:18
Did Bollywood actors double as bearers this time too?!
Simran S.05/18/2019 14:55
Is this an advertisement of their lifestyle? Almost as if they feel the need to prove something.
Tushar S.05/18/2019 08:48
Aisa wedding naseeb walo ko milta hain 🤣🤣🤣 money can buy anything even cleberties 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hemanta M.05/18/2019 06:53
Trim
Shreya S.05/17/2019 06:15
Did they pay you to make this post? Really like your other posts but this one might as well be labelled 'sponsored content'
Vivek V.05/17/2019 04:43
People's money
Avinash S.05/17/2019 01:31
Ratan Tata rightly said..we are Industrialists and they are Businessman
Nakul S.04/17/2019 19:23
If he goes to jail india will disapper, the groth rate will be big0 and then u know, what next mr gill, u will go in BILl crowling insect
Nikul P.04/17/2019 06:05
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party