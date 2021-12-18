back
Glory And Controversy: Gen. Bipin Rawat
"There are things which are left unfinished..." Gen. Bipin Rawat died in a chopper crash with his wife and 11 other defence personnel this week. This is the story of India's first Chief of Defence Staff.
10/12/2021 9:53 AMupdated: 17/12/2021 12:04 AM
Ayesha T.18/12/2021 06:36
Mardood 😊
Bhavik P.14/12/2021 11:06
Wow... moved.
Sanjay C.14/12/2021 10:34
Terrorist Community Smiling Here👋👋👋
Zarrar B.14/12/2021 06:08
Brutal man met his brutal fate
Jay K.13/12/2021 06:26
Look at the laughing reaction on this video...and that answers why many of us have stopped being secular. India always struggled to identify internal enemy. This led partition in 1947 and preparing for next one.
Rashed I.12/12/2021 23:27
https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/army-chief-awards-officer-who-used-kashmiri-man-as-shield-117052201433_1.html
Kausarali Z.12/12/2021 19:27
Oye what happens to Endia in Afghanistan Where was this theater command when endians were running from Afghanistan with tail between legs 🤣🤣🤣
Rosie H.12/12/2021 10:56
Why the Haha's. Are these Pakistanis laughing at a Martyr ..😢😢
Fara H.12/12/2021 08:31
Direct jahannum ki flight thi iski 🤣
Veer S.12/12/2021 03:29
ो मेरा सलाम और सलाम है उनकी #शो लंबे अरसे से जो मां भारती की सेवा कर रहे हैं नमन है ऐसे जवान को और इनकी शहादत पर जो लोग यह फर्जी की आईडी बनाकर हंस रहे हैं खुश हो रहे हैं इन भड़वो मैं इतनी हिम्मत इतना जिगर कहा कि अपनी ओरिजिनल आईडी से हंसने वाले स्टीकर डाल सके और कमेंट कर सकें यह भड़वे जहां का खाते हैं वही छेद करते हैं इन जैसों को अगर देश Bhakt या देशवासियों पर हमारे देश Fauji भाइयों पर अगर कोई प्रॉब्लम है कोई अड़चन है तो आमने सामने की लड़ाई लड़ो सुवरो........... मां भवानी की कसम तुम जैसे लोगों के शरीर में रक्त का एक कतरा नहीं छोड़ेंगे
Awais D.11/12/2021 22:53
kashimri your Day
Munim A.11/12/2021 22:12
Helicopter was Fantastic Piolt of This Helicopter must be Awarded veer chakra 😂😂
Omair S.11/12/2021 19:02
Due to the cold, the deceased asked to turn off the fan. The pilot turned off the outside fan
Amit J.11/12/2021 18:51
Jai hind
Asad N.11/12/2021 17:47
Well he was going to change or remove tha DNA of Kashmiris... karma's inevitable 🔥 God for sure watches evrrything...But as a civilized neighbour country our condolences for the loss...
Khawaja N.11/12/2021 16:36
Kaam khatum Aadmi khatum
Shristi N.11/12/2021 16:20
119 people r currently reacted laugh,, these r those who silently living in our country bcoz they know they can't open their mouth in their own belongings, hope someday someone will find u n give only death penalty to u,,
طیب ف.11/12/2021 14:50
when you compete with nature then result is this bsdk kashmir ki generation khtm krny chly thy un ka DNA change krny chly thy ab khud ka DNA test kr k body dhondni pr rhi h b.c
Varun S.11/12/2021 09:45
We can see some laughing faces here but don't celebrate someone's death wait and see
Raveendran P.11/12/2021 06:46
His proximity and ideological rapport with Modi enabled him to get him top post of CDS even after retirement.