Go, Grandma!

Amma ji,
You are the big inspiration for PM Moddi.
proud of kerala
Big salute to these super women
Video me age kya bola gaya hai bo v to dikhao, Murkh mat banao
She is truly inspiration to many, as many are FAKING THEIR DEGREES
Why the only people who spread hate are from a particular community!? It is cool that they dont hide anything these days. Please come out with your hatred
Mahaz Haider
Fake degree holders,,
What is so laughing in it??
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Now modi can also learn the 5th standard with her in same class 😄😄👍
💚💜❤💛
she is from allepey....
learn something..
🙏🙏🙏Its so good to see people like this.
Modi ji...Dhanyvaad for honouring our super-seniors like Karthyayani Amma 👍
Fantastic
Modi when are going to start school and enter the university of LIFE
padhlo sawhney sahab🤣h
She must teach (a+b)^2 to our pm.
