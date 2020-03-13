back

Go, Grandma!

PM Modi smiled when national award winner 98-year-old Karthiyani Amma revealed her life goals. 👵

03/13/2020 5:44 PMupdated: 03/13/2020 5:46 PM
  • 177.7k
  • 176

And even more

  1. 3:24

    How To Help A Loved One Through Depression

  2. 2:54

    Go, Grandma!

  3. 1:41

    India's Homemade Volkswagen Beetle

  4. 4:58

    We're Not Able To Hold Our Head High Anymore: Tharoor

  5. 3:32

    Delhi Riots: Finding Hope Amid All The Horror

  6. 3:33

    Tattoos Around The World...

154 comments

  • Ali S.
    4 hours

    Amma ji, You are the big inspiration for PM Moddi.

  • Sanjay G.
    5 hours

    proud of kerala

  • Manpreet K.
    16 hours

    Big salute to these super women

  • Krishna P.
    20 hours

    Video me age kya bola gaya hai bo v to dikhao, Murkh mat banao

  • Dayakar T.
    21 hours

    She is truly inspiration to many, as many are FAKING THEIR DEGREES

  • Kalyan K.
    a day

    Why the only people who spread hate are from a particular community!? It is cool that they dont hide anything these days. Please come out with your hatred

  • Zia M.
    a day

    Mahaz Haider

  • Jojee A.
    a day

    Fake degree holders,,

  • Danish K.
    a day

    Corona Virus Cases.. New York wk 1 - 2 wk 2 - 105 wk 3 - 613 France wk 1 - 12 wk 2 - 191 wk 3 - 653 wk 4 - 4499 Iran wk 1 - 2 wk 2 - 43 wk 3 - 245 wk 4 - 4747 wk 5 - 12729 Italy wk 1 - 3 wk 2 - 152 wk 3 - 1036 wk 4 - 6362 wk 5 - 21157 Spain wk 1 - 8 wk 3 - 674 wk 4 - 6043 India Week 1 - 3 Week 2 - 24 Week 3 - 105 Next two weeks are crucial for India. If we take adequate precaution and break the chain then we can tide the Corona virus Outbreak else we have a big problem in hand especially for the elderly population So far so good. India has done well so far in its fight to contain Corona Virus. Now we are in stage 3 in which Virus spreads through social contacts & in social gatherings. This is most critical stage & number of confirmed cases spread exponentially everyday like what happened in Italy between last week of February & second week of March. From 300 to 10,000. If India is not able to manage this stage for next 3 to 4 weeks then we could have confirmed cases not in Thousands but in Lakhs. This next one month is crucial. That is why most events & public gatherings have been closed till 15th April. Just because schools are closed avoid getting that compulsive travel & Holiday bug. Holidays will come next year too why try your luck with Corona specially with children. Marriage functions, Birthday parties etc can wait. Don’t try your luck & that bravado that nothing will happen to me. Next 30 days will be most crucial in medical History of India. Take all precautions while at home & while outside for any important work. Precaution is not panic. And more needs to be done... We need to POSTPONE every single... Exam.. cut down travel.. maximize work from home.. reduce market visits.. cut down travel. NO person not needed physically must be there. Two weeks is all what it will take to deliver a crushing blow to else... It will deliver a crushing blow to us Be a responsible citizen by following & educating others to remain careful for next one month.

  • Ayan S.
    2 days

    What is so laughing in it??

  • Vivek R.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Rahees M.
    2 days

    Now modi can also learn the 5th standard with her in same class 😄😄👍

  • Sarathkrishnan K.
    2 days

    💚💜❤💛

  • Shashank S.
    2 days

    she is from allepey....

  • Skandashree K.
    2 days

    learn something..

  • Gaurav D.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏Its so good to see people like this.

  • M V.
    2 days

    Modi ji...Dhanyvaad for honouring our super-seniors like Karthyayani Amma 👍

  • Mohamed R.
    2 days

    Fantastic Modi when are going to start school and enter the university of LIFE

  • Rishikesh G.
    2 days

    padhlo sawhney sahab🤣h

  • Javed S.
    2 days

    She must teach (a+b)^2 to our pm.