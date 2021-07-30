Goa CM Accused Of Victim-Blaming After Rape

Arvind Kejriwal And His Roller-Coaster Life
60 comments
Ligorio M.04/08/2021 14:08
Civil bovont assa zalear,they should catch the culprits before committing the crime not after the crime is committed,oh my dear cm😄😄😄.why not you do something about the laws if you are keeping the Beaches open for 24 hours rather than blaming the parents bolnea se paheale kuch to socho
Jyotsna M.03/08/2021 14:07
Just coz they're female teens? What if a lost 10yr old was raped? Would it still be the child's fault? Yes, parents as guardian are partly responsible for the safety of the under 18's but that isn't an excuse to rape. Even if a woman is half naked, it isn't reason to rape! So many men pull their penises out to piss or just flash, what if they got raped for it?
Wangchuk D.03/08/2021 07:42
Where were their parents? How they can let their kids rock at beach whole night?
Parminash R.03/08/2021 07:07
Parents have given up their responsibilities for their children, spending nights on the beach of 13/14 years children is questionable. Why their parents search for them. The incident is not acceptable but parental care could have avoided the incident.
Geeta D.02/08/2021 16:12
Wow what a comment?? Such people really exist...???
Anil S.02/08/2021 12:59
What for you and your government is there?
Talat H.02/08/2021 10:56
Prime responsibility of taking care and safety lies to parents and family members next comes the state. Plz don't get sentimental the words said by the concerned man is every person owes their responsibility not to point others for all. Even in the house it is our responsibility to keep keen eyes around to keep our children safe. When our children are out for recreation or education we are responsible to trek their safe arrival back home. Other than assault are situations could happen like accident, kidnapping, etc etc. We have to focus to find ways and solution for such illhuman acts not to be repeated. May be the children helped out to come out of this trauma...
Tirumala O.01/08/2021 17:46
Every problems are done to outside state people you Bastards, even you check underware also for money, you sell liquor you people sell drug, you people have prostituion, bastard people,
Tirumala O.01/08/2021 17:39
ಚೂತಿಯ ಸೂಳೆಮಗ
Sourish D.01/08/2021 16:59
I think the problem is when we're mixing things up....first of all, when a terrible event like rape happens, we shouldn't talk about parenting or other stuffs that sound like defending rape ....we should not mix rape and parenting in a single context. The state must be such protective that if a 5-year old like to spend a whole night in a beach, she mustn't be afraid of being raped....now, should a 5-yaer old be spending a whole night in a beach ? No and that's a different topic but if a 5-year old get raped for being in a beach whole night the blame shouldn't be on their parents....but if she got drowned or other accident happens then that's on her parents....Btw I use 5-year as an example to address the extreme conditions and unfortunately we live in a society where a 5-year old could be a victim.
Shivani P.01/08/2021 16:41
Knowing the state of our country everyone shd be alert.. Every one
Babita T.01/08/2021 16:24
Motherfucker
Rasika T.01/08/2021 07:15
It is about child safety. The rapist be hanged. But if the parents act responsible, this kind event can be avoided. Staying at home is better than staying on the beach for a 14 year old in the night.
Reena C.01/08/2021 05:44
We Should teach our boys & men to respect women. There should be a law that gives severe punishment to the culprits. The case proceedings should not take longer than 3 to 4 months. It's mental torture to the victim if it goes beyond that. She has a life to live. The parents & the girls should understand partying at this late hour without any supervision is dangerous. The minister's priority is in finding the culprit and making sure that they are severely punished. No matter what the situation is, these culprits had no right to even touch another person without their permission. Send that message out, loud & clear.
Sam L.01/08/2021 02:33
Were the.rapist from Goa needs a and Goans, or who ever it may be, they must be given life imprisonment as deterrence and should not be lenient for vote bank politics
Rabiya A.01/08/2021 01:29
He is right.
Nilesh J.31/07/2021 23:42
What a shame for Goa people who got this kind of a Cartoon as a CM. 😐
Bard S.31/07/2021 23:23
The root cause of this issue is that boys in the family are not being taught to respect & protect girls... especially in a patriarchal society like India...half the idols worshipped in India are Goddesses which reflect that women are equal to men in the eyes of the creator yet women are treated like objects of little value since young in some parts of this great nation...what an irony...these kind of injustice is deeply rooted in the society for generations...this need to change...children need spiritual & moral education in school where both genders need to respect each other and work hand in hand for the betterment of future society 🙏🏽
Pradhuman K.31/07/2021 16:37
That's not victim blaming. He's just justifying that police can't be at every point on a beach or any isolated place at NIGHT. At daylight their are many people and visibility is high. So parents should keep their kids at home or at a safe place at night! It's their responsiblity! If they are allowing their kids at an isolated place some rapist can get to them. Obviously the guys who do such acts are absolutely shit holes!
Samuel D.31/07/2021 14:27
Just because those two girls are with two boys of same age group... The chief minister indirectly comment that The girls and their family to be blamed... ..If the two girls are with their own brothers at that time... Will the chief minister be saying this same comment