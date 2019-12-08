Going Bananas For Apples

A massive garland of apples was to be presented to a Congress leader in Karnataka. But this hungry crowd got there first.
99 comments
Muhammad F.2 days
🐕
Yasheswee M.2 days
That's why the Indian national Congress has a reputation 😂
Pradeep G.3 days
Put a chilley garlands
Shivam K.3 days
bc tere jse h sare
Asad H.6 days
They thought it’s onion🤣🤣
Sheen P.6 days
Usually, do like this for my dogs
Anil S.6 days
Khangressi 🤣😂
Meenal J.12/11/2019 12:39
Haha ...they shud have used pineapples for the Garland 😂😂😂
Tashi D.12/11/2019 07:40
Indian real attitude!! Cheapest creature!!
Munsif A.12/11/2019 05:03
I was there when it all happened, DK Shiva kumar took out an apple and had it first, when he was presented by the garland. Then he asked the crane operator to lower the garland so that everyone from the crowd would get a piece too.
Halok N.12/11/2019 04:47
Highlight babai Apple Ni sava debgaru last ki 😂😂 bale manushule ra vilu Pallabesh laga
Halok N.12/11/2019 04:20
Edi highlight ra asalu
Neelam S.12/10/2019 23:35
Good use of fruits😍
Kunal K.12/10/2019 20:33
Epic!!!
Aman J.12/10/2019 19:16
😂😂
Mohamad I.12/10/2019 15:12
They will buy land in Kashmir..hahahahahahah..BC
Yougander R.12/10/2019 13:42
Congress has become a joke off late !!
Vicky P.12/10/2019 12:29
Money wasting society.. Shame on us
Ameenuddin H.12/10/2019 10:11
They were all hungry
Jo B.12/10/2019 09:54
Poverty. This is normal. Sad.