Government Car Runs Riot In UP Farmers Market

It was just another day at the local market for a group of farmers in Hapur, UP. That’s until an official’s car drove in and ran over all the vegetables they planned to sell. 😱

11/20/2019 8:49 AM
    432 comments

    • Palpando P.
      a day

      Aiv

    • Sahir S.
      2 days

      Pagal huvi kya polc

    • Sandip R.
      2 days

      Aknomboret khankirchala

    • Soumen S.
      2 days

      Kahankibacha Guskor.police

    • Aruhe R.
      2 days

      কি করছে বুঝতে পারছি না

    • Ramesh P.
      2 days

      Chodhikkanum parayanum evide aarumillallo pinne evide anthum akamallo

    • Sahil S.
      2 days

      👌👌

    • Dipak K.
      2 days

      Madrchod ko saspend kr use khi nokri nhi deni chayiye

    • Jothish
      2 days

      Ilumanit members

    • Sk J.
      3 days

      In government k nokar ko itna himmat milta kahase he??

    • Mohammad H.
      3 days

      Ey allah me manleta aaj se ke tu sash ka sath deta he awr mazlomo ki duwa sunta he jo bhi eise mazlomo par zulm karta he use tu sakht saja de aameen

    • Kawde D.
      3 days

      नालायका

    • Gursewak S.
      3 days

      🐕 Sela mera

    • Kenei R.
      4 days

      Vote for BJP government n you will injoy dissss

    • Robin H.
      4 days

      first let the government remove the so called encroachment on the roads .let all the officials follow the rules without any bias , then if people cross lines they can act like this.

    • Amit K.
      4 days

      Yeh log kewel gerebo prr atiya chaar krna jaante.

    • Deepak R.
      4 days

      Ma di Tang is madrchod di . Garib logo ke sath tka krte ho salo .

    • Khokan P.
      4 days

      Iska kya karna hai Modi ji bata do aap

    • Amulya P.
      4 days

      OMY

    • Arun G.
      4 days

      Galat h ji