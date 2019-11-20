back
Government Car Runs Riot In UP Farmers Market
It was just another day at the local market for a group of farmers in Hapur, UP. That’s until an official’s car drove in and ran over all the vegetables they planned to sell. 😱
11/20/2019 8:49 AM
- 989.8k
- 2.3k
- 461
432 comments
Palpando P.a day
Aiv
Sahir S.2 days
Pagal huvi kya polc
Sandip R.2 days
Aknomboret khankirchala
Soumen S.2 days
Kahankibacha Guskor.police
Aruhe R.2 days
কি করছে বুঝতে পারছি না
Ramesh P.2 days
Chodhikkanum parayanum evide aarumillallo pinne evide anthum akamallo
Sahil S.2 days
👌👌
Dipak K.2 days
Madrchod ko saspend kr use khi nokri nhi deni chayiye
Jothish2 days
Ilumanit members
Sk J.3 days
In government k nokar ko itna himmat milta kahase he??
Mohammad H.3 days
Ey allah me manleta aaj se ke tu sash ka sath deta he awr mazlomo ki duwa sunta he jo bhi eise mazlomo par zulm karta he use tu sakht saja de aameen
Kawde D.3 days
नालायका
Gursewak S.3 days
🐕 Sela mera
Kenei R.4 days
Vote for BJP government n you will injoy dissss
Robin H.4 days
first let the government remove the so called encroachment on the roads .let all the officials follow the rules without any bias , then if people cross lines they can act like this.
Amit K.4 days
Yeh log kewel gerebo prr atiya chaar krna jaante.
Deepak R.4 days
Ma di Tang is madrchod di . Garib logo ke sath tka krte ho salo .
Khokan P.4 days
Iska kya karna hai Modi ji bata do aap
Amulya P.4 days
OMY
Arun G.4 days
Galat h ji