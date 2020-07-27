back

Granny's Martial Art Skills Impress The Internet

A grandmother to 16 children, this "Warrior Aaji" has still got game at 85! 💪

07/27/2020 2:39 PMupdated: 07/27/2020 2:42 PM
  • 875.8k
  • 559

404 comments

  • Viney P.
    2 hours

    Knowledge if not forwarded to any one will go waste she should teach others

  • নিশা
    3 hours

    She deserves it.

  • Prasanth M.
    3 hours

    Welcome back baby girl

  • Jitendra B.
    6 hours

    Lady ninja

  • Veluelaya V.
    a day

    Great

  • Chinna K.
    a day

    Good

  • Farida M.
    a day

    👍🏼🤲🏻🙏

  • Avijit C.
    a day

    Great Aishwarya Didi. Thank You. Come to know because of your video, we got Our Great Dadi. Thanks all.

  • Sunny P.
    a day

    This grandma gave lesson that art never dies it lasts long and it can fulfill our empty stomach.salute to you and martial arts is my favorite ❤❤❤❤❤

  • Pangnila A.
    2 days

    Wao granny! No words to describe just head's off....

  • Lilibeth B.
    2 days

    control your best friend!!!

  • Thokchom M.
    2 days

    God bless you all times Dadi 😘👍

  • Mohamed A.
    2 days

    Don't mess with Supergran. She can hit you with a ludoo from 100 yards. Respect geeeee

  • Miela B.
    3 days

    pas op voor Nanie🤣😜ze gaat je mars voor je breken

  • Ching G.
    3 days

    Super dadi ji

  • Cassian P.
    3 days

    i just leave it here

  • Nirmala S.
    3 days

    Nice - to take the video and put it up Amazing Dadi

  • Rama G.
    3 days

    Wow granny what a talent you have so happy to see the persons like you 😘😘🙏🙏

  • Mashitah M.
    3 days

    power ke tak powerrrrr

  • Shankar K.
    4 days

    I appreciate the girl as well who made the vedio and put on social media...Great...Great.... Adorable... Chachi 420 !!

