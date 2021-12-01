back

Gujarat Cop Gets Emotional Farewell

There were flowers. There were hugs. And then there were tears. This cop’s farewell party was full of emotions...

01/12/2021 8:26 AMupdated: 01/12/2021 8:28 AM
  • 53K
  • 20

    

19 comments

  • Shephali P.
    4 hours

    Congratulation

  • Brut India
    4 hours

    This cop got pretty creative in enforcing the lockdown:

  • Jamilu J.
    6 hours

    God bless you sir

  • Deeksha G.
    8 hours

    Very inspiring

  • प्रशांतसिंह भ.
    8 hours

    True Leadership..❤️

  • Solomon V.
    8 hours

    God bless you sir

  • Solomon V.
    8 hours

    Great moment

  • Sanathan R.
    9 hours

    But

  • Muhammed I.
    9 hours

    I remember my Dad’s farewell party Late Mr Mohammed Vazeeruddin (Asst Commisioner of police). Every single person was in tears on that day.he will be remembered for his loyalty and braveness.

  • Anki S.
    9 hours

    Good people are still there !!Thank You ,God

  • Raaj K.
    9 hours

    Kamini asari

  • Tanmoy C.
    9 hours

    What amount of great connection he had established with the common people over there was evident from the video. If only we had more of similar people in our society.. 😔

  • Faisal Q.
    9 hours

    Inspiring stuff ... must have done great work to connect to locals and left a legacy

  • Reuben B.
    10 hours

    Election Ticket toh banta hai.

  • Dheeraj K.
    10 hours

    Hey Good job Sir

  • Neeraj S.
    10 hours

    😝😝😝😝

  • Pratima B.
    10 hours

    Farewell is the time to show our gratitude.This shows a very good farewell to the one whom they really love n will miss him.

  • Amos M.
    10 hours

    This flowers throwing looks weird .Give him a nice farewell, bouquet etc.Is he getting married to throw flowers or he is getting worshipped?

  • Amir B.
    10 hours

    Jai Hind,Salute sir💚🙏♥

