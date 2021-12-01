back
Gujarat Cop Gets Emotional Farewell
There were flowers. There were hugs. And then there were tears. This cop’s farewell party was full of emotions...
01/12/2021 8:26 AMupdated: 01/12/2021 8:28 AM
19 comments
Shephali P.4 hours
Congratulation
Brut India4 hours
Jamilu J.6 hours
God bless you sir
Deeksha G.8 hours
Very inspiring
प्रशांतसिंह भ.8 hours
True Leadership..❤️
Solomon V.8 hours
God bless you sir
Solomon V.8 hours
Great moment
Sanathan R.9 hours
But
Muhammed I.9 hours
I remember my Dad’s farewell party Late Mr Mohammed Vazeeruddin (Asst Commisioner of police). Every single person was in tears on that day.he will be remembered for his loyalty and braveness.
Anki S.9 hours
Good people are still there !!Thank You ,God
Raaj K.9 hours
Kamini asari
Tanmoy C.9 hours
What amount of great connection he had established with the common people over there was evident from the video. If only we had more of similar people in our society.. 😔
Faisal Q.9 hours
Inspiring stuff ... must have done great work to connect to locals and left a legacy
Reuben B.10 hours
Election Ticket toh banta hai.
Dheeraj K.10 hours
Hey Good job Sir
Neeraj S.10 hours
😝😝😝😝
Pratima B.10 hours
Farewell is the time to show our gratitude.This shows a very good farewell to the one whom they really love n will miss him.
Amos M.10 hours
This flowers throwing looks weird .Give him a nice farewell, bouquet etc.Is he getting married to throw flowers or he is getting worshipped?
Amir B.10 hours
Jai Hind,Salute sir💚🙏♥