Gujarat’s Missing Dead?

I thought these things should be our priorities but no, Now a days Hindu Muslim is just one issue left in our country ......this is our last chance to wake up or have to sleep forever
da sonar gujarat
Its true....
Wake up India - the covid death numbers aren’t the only data point which is being reported inaccurately .. smell the chai and make a change .
What can u expect from these governments, who only know how to hide real figures, be it the GDP or institutional surveys or deaths! First they used media to distract people from real issues and figures, now they are hiding the data to hide their failure!
No other state than Maharashtra is testing and provide true count of infections and deaths including people of other states who migrate to Maharashtra for job purposes along with its own citizens and that's why uddhav Thackeray should resign 😂😂😂😂 And Gujrat cm and UP cm should be given medal.
BJP trying it’s best to hide everything and sell the whole country. Even all this, whole North will vote again for BJP !!!
Gujarat model..... N wait.... This is going to be implemented in whole India..... New aatmanirbhar Bharat.... Thaali bajao, batti jalaao
Digital india Gujarat model. Modi sarkaar
Present the proof if there is any?? Don't just ask questions as click bait.
VMC-Vadodara Municipal Corporation
Modi sab thik kar dega dont worry..
Aur banavo statue..
আরও বানানো স্ট্যাচু, স্টেডিয়াম 🙏 সত্যিই তো!! হাসপাতাল বানিয়ে কি লাভ!
Sad
But it true....as i belong to guj
in context of ur whatsapp post, just see the condition in Vadodara
Appears most Sanghi trollers are also dying or sick. Not many trollers on any of these reports.
None of the states are reporting it accurately
They will never show the exact numbers, cause if they do then it will raise questions on why World Cup is happening specially in the new stadium which would obviously do a political advertisement of we all know who.
Under-reporting is the way they are controlling Corona virus.
