Gujarat’s Missing Dead?

Gujarat's Covid death figures don't add up, according to the state’s local media. Find out why...

16/04/2021 2:57 PM
82 comments

  • Mohammed J.
    4 hours

    Education Health Food I thought these things should be our priorities but no, Now a days Hindu Muslim is just one issue left in our country ......this is our last chance to wake up or have to sleep forever

  • Anirban K.
    7 hours

    da sonar gujarat

  • Asmita P.
    8 hours

    Its true....

  • Shoel S.
    12 hours

    Wake up India - the covid death numbers aren’t the only data point which is being reported inaccurately .. smell the chai and make a change .

  • Parminder K.
    14 hours

    What can u expect from these governments, who only know how to hide real figures, be it the GDP or institutional surveys or deaths! First they used media to distract people from real issues and figures, now they are hiding the data to hide their failure!

  • Clifford R.
    20 hours

    No other state than Maharashtra is testing and provide true count of infections and deaths including people of other states who migrate to Maharashtra for job purposes along with its own citizens and that's why uddhav Thackeray should resign 😂😂😂😂 And Gujrat cm and UP cm should be given medal.

  • Uma S.
    21 hours

    BJP trying it’s best to hide everything and sell the whole country. Even all this, whole North will vote again for BJP !!!

  • Anjum H.
    21 hours

    Gujarat model..... N wait.... This is going to be implemented in whole India..... New aatmanirbhar Bharat.... Thaali bajao, batti jalaao

  • Yuva R.
    a day

    Digital india Gujarat model. Modi sarkaar

  • Sagar K.
    a day

    Present the proof if there is any?? Don't just ask questions as click bait.

  • Digbijoy S.
    a day

    VMC-Vadodara Municipal Corporation

  • Sunny H.
    a day

    Modi sab thik kar dega dont worry..

  • Subin G.
    a day

    Aur banavo statue..

  • Debayan C.
    a day

    আরও বানানো স্ট্যাচু, স্টেডিয়াম 🙏 সত্যিই তো!! হাসপাতাল বানিয়ে কি লাভ!

  • Hetalchavda M.
    a day

    Sad But it true....as i belong to guj

  • সমীরণ ম.
    2 days

    in context of ur whatsapp post, just see the condition in Vadodara

  • Meena S.
    2 days

    Appears most Sanghi trollers are also dying or sick. Not many trollers on any of these reports.

  • Astha M.
    2 days

    None of the states are reporting it accurately

  • Sayeed F.
    2 days

    They will never show the exact numbers, cause if they do then it will raise questions on why World Cup is happening specially in the new stadium which would obviously do a political advertisement of we all know who.

  • Imran K.
    2 days

    Under-reporting is the way they are controlling Corona virus.

