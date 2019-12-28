Gujarat Woman Returns From Pakistan, Gets Citizenship

Amid all the frenzied protests over CAA, a middle-aged woman in Gujarat has got her Indian citizenship back.
21 comments
Brut India12 hours
Pakistani woman granted Indian citizenship in Jammu: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/indian-citizenship-granted-to-pakistani-woman-in-jammu-and-kashmir-s-poonch-1630944-2019-12-23
Sukhjit M.19 hours
Randi salli ko mar jana chiyee .... pakistani loda leke aaa rahi wapas
Rana B.2 days
Upholding the govt version of caa Muslims are DEBARRED then how come a Muslim from india marries a pak becoming it's national can be considered for Indian citizenship ?___law according to convenience ??
Ali H.2 days
Killers of Gandhi, who exalt the Nazis, now in charge https://youtu.be/QVHhLbCl6fA
Sangeeta C.2 days
Yes send all these Hindu bhais of Bangladesh to Gujrat since they care so much about hindus.
Sourabh V.2 days
yep, that's a good thing!
Tony B.2 days
🙏
Sunny R.2 days
Very nice 👍🏻...
Vaishali K.2 days
😡😡😡
Payeasi C.2 days
India is a shithole.....and modi and his monkey worshipping government have taken the country back to a 3rd world nation...
Mohit K.2 days
Doesn't matter to us whether it's Hindu or Muslim or anyone outsider will remain an outsider. Pakistani will be a Pakistani. 🙏🏻
Satabda S.2 days
Tejas sir...that is what happening to Assam since 40 years or more. I have no problem for the good people but it is very dangerous bcs illegal Bangladeshis are entering here in Assam for past 40 years or more. We have suffered much😔..then CAA came. This is a dangerous act to our existence. But not sure this act is good for the remaining india or not.
Prakash P.2 days
We support CAA & NRC. Not allow bagladesh gushpatiye, jihaadi in india 🐷🐷🐷
Prakash P.2 days
lol😂😂 Brut india always spread hate speech and antination like as bbc .paid ,biased media.🖕🖕🖕
Akhlaq A.2 days
What is so special in it? Indians just need something to DANCE.
Deepa M.2 days
So 20 years later, she gets her Indian citizenship back. Is it ? She applied for citizenship after 18 years . Surely ,not a case of persecution 🧐 and definitely , not bcos of our opposition 😜 I'm sure many more such cases will come up in future too.😁 ???!?!!!?!! Jai Hind !
Sahil B.2 days
*Why NRC & CAB* Modi Govt can be blamed for anything, but not for introducing NRC and CBB into India. Let us revise some basic post-independence history. 1. NRC- Rajiv Gandhi signed an accord with AASU that whoever entered India after 24 March 1971 is an illegal immigrant who needs to be deported. SC directed Govt to identify Bonafide citizens & deport others. Thus NRC (a citizen register) being made. Every country has a right to distinguish its citizens from illegals. You should ask Congress that illegal migrants are coming into India since 1971, so why didn't they act in the last 45 years? Which kind of cowardice stopped them? 2. CBB- November 25, 1947, The Congress working committee, (which obviously included PM Nehru, Patel, Gandhi) they passed a resolution that Congress is bound to provide full protection to all those "Non-Muslims" from Pakistan ( Pakistan + Bangladesh now) who have crossed the borders and came to India to save their honor. These people would be protected and given citizenship of India. Gandhi openly declared in a prayer meeting on September 27, 1947, that "Hindus and Sikhs" of Pakistan can come to India by any means. In that case, it's responsibility of Indian Govt to provide them jobs and make them comfortable in the country. Then Dr Manmohan Singh in 18 Dec 2003 (He wasn't PM then) in Rajyasabha said, "I would like to point out that this thing regards to the treatment of refugees after the partition of India and the minorities in the countries like Bangladesh have faced persecution and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force these unfortunate people to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship should become more liberal. I sincerely hope that Hon'ble deputy PM Mr. Advani bears in his mind in charting out the future course of action for citizenship act." When he became the prime minister he acted as a rubber stamp for 10 years and dud nothing. When Modi Govt came to power they tabled the bill in 2015, but it was rejected in Rajyasabha. Even the Congress CM from Assam wrote to Modi to amend the Citizenship laws to fulfill India's old promise to our refugees. CBB gives residency to the people who already living in India before 2015, whats the problem in it?
Rachit S.2 days
What BRUTiyas won't tell you Shamelessly hiding that she's a woman from Muslim Community getting her Indian Citizenship once again after becoming a Pakistani Citizen. They'll HIDE this fact as it'll affect their Propaganda against CAA
Tejas M.2 days
Literally ! Inviting more crowd here in Gujarat and making it a brutal place 😡
Zara K.2 days
Arey shukriya Saab, laaney ko kaun mana karraha, jaaney ko kehre isliye protest kar rahen