Happy Birthday, Mithun Chakraborty

Why Jamie Lever Couldn't Stay Away From Comedy
Kareena, Sara And Relationships
Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
3 TikTok Bloopers To Brighten Your Day
Comedian Vir Das On Fair & Lovely
Jagdeep, The Humorist With Depth
Happy birthday gbu sir
Best Wishes
My almost time favourite, Happy Birthdsy Sir.
A living legend who prefers to live a simple life unlike the Bollywood’s “useless” chamchagiri camps
He created a different league in Bollywood. Great transformation and young people must learn from him. From a Naxal to an Entertainer in Bollywood. His life could have gone in any bad direction but kept himself alive for a better future.
God bless you with peace good health and prosperity in your life dada
To ye bhi BANGLADESHI GHUSPAITHIYA hai upar se Naxali bhi.
So nise mithun
Super
Sala bangladeshi budda flops dialogue deta he buda
Mere all time favourite ACTOR ONLY ONE MAN SHOW
DADA TO DADA HE ACTING KE BAP
Kiya BAT kiya BAT
Legendary actor ...Mithun da
Happy Birthday buddy
mithun toh black belt nikala
What a rehabilitation.. Thanks to those who helped him..
Love you dada
Mithun DA you are my favourite actor.
Happy birthday wishing you all the best sir, 🥃🥃🥃
64 comments
Praful P.5 days
Happy birthday gbu sir
Nandkumar S.07/14/2020 04:19
Best Wishes
Md M.07/13/2020 04:57
My almost time favourite, Happy Birthdsy Sir.
Mujib R.07/09/2020 13:37
A living legend who prefers to live a simple life unlike the Bollywood’s “useless” chamchagiri camps
Arijit B.07/01/2020 20:15
He created a different league in Bollywood. Great transformation and young people must learn from him. From a Naxal to an Entertainer in Bollywood. His life could have gone in any bad direction but kept himself alive for a better future.
Venkat R.07/01/2020 09:09
God bless you with peace good health and prosperity in your life dada
Faisal M.06/30/2020 02:37
To ye bhi BANGLADESHI GHUSPAITHIYA hai upar se Naxali bhi.
Mithun G.06/23/2020 17:24
So nise mithun
Mithun G.06/23/2020 17:23
Super
Dipin G.06/23/2020 16:30
Sala bangladeshi budda flops dialogue deta he buda
Yuvraj S.06/22/2020 17:13
Mere all time favourite ACTOR ONLY ONE MAN SHOW
Yuvraj S.06/22/2020 17:09
DADA TO DADA HE ACTING KE BAP
Yuvraj S.06/22/2020 16:33
Kiya BAT kiya BAT
Surojit D.06/21/2020 12:51
Legendary actor ...Mithun da
Rinu R.06/21/2020 04:10
Happy Birthday buddy
Sajjad A.06/19/2020 12:04
mithun toh black belt nikala
Zaki Y.06/19/2020 04:48
What a rehabilitation.. Thanks to those who helped him..
Mahesh S.06/18/2020 16:44
Love you dada
J V.06/18/2020 14:07
Mithun DA you are my favourite actor.
Rubayyat T.06/18/2020 13:38
Happy birthday wishing you all the best sir, 🥃🥃🥃