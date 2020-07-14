back

Happy Birthday, Mithun Chakraborty

From a young rebel to a disco dancer... here are 10 things you didn't know about Mithun Chakraborty as he turns 68. 🕺

64 comments

  • Praful P.
    5 days

    Happy birthday gbu sir

  • Nandkumar S.
    07/14/2020 04:19

    Best Wishes

  • Md M.
    07/13/2020 04:57

    My almost time favourite, Happy Birthdsy Sir.

  • Mujib R.
    07/09/2020 13:37

    A living legend who prefers to live a simple life unlike the Bollywood’s “useless” chamchagiri camps

  • Arijit B.
    07/01/2020 20:15

    He created a different league in Bollywood. Great transformation and young people must learn from him. From a Naxal to an Entertainer in Bollywood. His life could have gone in any bad direction but kept himself alive for a better future.

  • Venkat R.
    07/01/2020 09:09

    God bless you with peace good health and prosperity in your life dada

  • Faisal M.
    06/30/2020 02:37

    To ye bhi BANGLADESHI GHUSPAITHIYA hai upar se Naxali bhi.

  • Mithun G.
    06/23/2020 17:24

    So nise mithun

  • Mithun G.
    06/23/2020 17:23

    Super

  • Dipin G.
    06/23/2020 16:30

    Sala bangladeshi budda flops dialogue deta he buda

  • Yuvraj S.
    06/22/2020 17:13

    Mere all time favourite ACTOR ONLY ONE MAN SHOW

  • Yuvraj S.
    06/22/2020 17:09

    DADA TO DADA HE ACTING KE BAP

  • Yuvraj S.
    06/22/2020 16:33

    Kiya BAT kiya BAT

  • Surojit D.
    06/21/2020 12:51

    Legendary actor ...Mithun da

  • Rinu R.
    06/21/2020 04:10

    Happy Birthday buddy

  • Sajjad A.
    06/19/2020 12:04

    mithun toh black belt nikala

  • Zaki Y.
    06/19/2020 04:48

    What a rehabilitation.. Thanks to those who helped him..

  • Mahesh S.
    06/18/2020 16:44

    Love you dada

  • J V.
    06/18/2020 14:07

    Mithun DA you are my favourite actor.

  • Rubayyat T.
    06/18/2020 13:38

    Happy birthday wishing you all the best sir, 🥃🥃🥃