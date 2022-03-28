back
Harnaaz Sandhu gets back at journalist on hijab row
"Why do you always target women?" A journalist forced Harnaaz Sandhu to speak on the hijab issue. So she did.
28/03/2022 2:16 PMupdated: 28/03/2022 2:16 PM
- 196K
- 4.5K
- 323
And even more
- 6:16
Imran Khan's show of strength ahead of no-trust vote
- 2:32
Harnaaz Sandhu gets back at journalist on hijab row
- 2:09
3 politicians who will surprise you with their musical skills
- 2:24
Karnataka Speaker's "Our RSS" remark sparks stir
- 7:23
Voter is king: Supriya Sule
- 6:29
Kejriwal's no-holds-barred attack on BJP
288 comments
ಮನುಜ ಕ.2 hours
ಅದೇನೊ ಕ್ರೌನ್ ಹಾಕ್ಯೆಂದು ಫ್ಯಾಸನ್ಗ್ಗೀಸನ್ ಮಾಡ್ಕಂದ್ ಇರದಲ್ವ? ಇವೆಲ್ಲ ಸುಂದ್ರಿರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಯ್ತದಾ? ಬಡ್ಡೆತವಾ... ಇದೇ ಆಯ್ತು.
Saziya I.2 hours
💖
Taksing D.2 hours
Great reply strong woman n educated, siklo kuch log harnaz se
Salman K.2 hours
😳
Saba K.2 hours
Kya Chutiya hai...yaar.Arun Kumar...😆
Bamang K.3 hours
Her attitude and confidence says it all mind-blowing Miss universe ..
Ameen S.3 hours
Sangi atankwadis ki phati
Samiya Z.3 hours
she is brave and confident ,Adah k sath akal b hai
Ragini J.3 hours
What kind of mis universe is she..she is seeking permission n suggestions to the people beside..I laugh on this..Now she is covered up by stating stuff you say while answering beauty pageant..No you can't change anything if you have to seek permission n not having your own opinion.. it's like a kid seeking answers from parents
Mukta S.3 hours
By
Soumajit N.3 hours
is anti indian Media portal proved all time
DrNaveen S.3 hours
looks lyk ikra
Harshit A.3 hours
"Harnaz aayi hai india aayi hai.... " Kya bkwaas thi ye... India ki ldki india aayi hai usse journalists india k swal na puchhe...? Celebrity aap ho to swal aaphi se puchege na ki moderator se.. Isme ye target kaise ho gyi She smartly tried to direct this question towards moderator like inhe court k virdict k bare me pta hi na ho... And iska answer sunke aisa lga ki ye same answer she prepared for her miss universe contest.
Amzad K.3 hours
A miss world got confused like out of syllabus questions has come in exam and start asking to another person . She don't know how to deal a female matter .
Harshala P.3 hours
What did she even say, she just generalized n moved on. She could have said something, girls in India are coming to schools, don't let the hijab stop Muslim girls from coming to school. Please. This woman here is like why do you target women, let them fly. Really? He didn't ask her that question because she has a vagina, he asked her, her take on the hijab issue, what her opinion is being Miss Universe. The hijab issue was just unnecessary, why can't they wear a hijab! Come on!
Loortje M.3 hours
https://BiWeeklyIncome.com/?userid=217230
Santana E.3 hours
Kitna Motta ho gayi hai na
Frank E.3 hours
She dodged the question and answered something else ...its likes saying i eat mashed potatoes for asking a question of who are you?
L J.3 hours
Nonsense journalist loh my middle finger is stand for U❌
Protyush K.3 hours
I understand court verdict and court always give judgement within the sphere of law but I never understood why do we have to waste our time to look at how someone is dressing . If someone is good in everything and she has the potential to do something great for this country but she wear hijab for her religion than in such circumstances whats wrong in that? If we always tangled ourselves this kind of silly things then we might loose to focus many important issues of our life or of our nation. It's always Better to focus on yourself . Educate yourself and change your attitude to see this world and work for the development of this country instead of looking who is wearing hijab or who is not haha.