Haryana CM Says Furore Won't Bring Dead Back To Life
CM Manohar Lal Khattar asked journalists and others to focus on existing healthcare facilities in Haryana instead of counting Covid-19 deaths.
28/04/2021 12:09 PMupdated: 28/04/2021 12:11 PM
158 comments
Nolash M.4 hours
Now whoever died we cant ressurect ? Wow such a pacifist
Mehzabin B.5 hours
What an answer... Full of wisdom.... Yes a CM should be like this... True visionary... I would really like to thanks to all those who voted him 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Joe D.6 hours
...these shameless elected don't want to count the dead, only the votes...that is more important to them.
Tanya A.6 hours
What a politically correct answer. It seems today in India all patients are mere data numbers only. There no need to look out for anyone. Bureaucracy is all that matters to the vote seeking system. Let's the patients die while they experiment new systems. Its just collateral damage.
Basra A.6 hours
Wow! Ignorant minds...
Josephnandini J.7 hours
This is the fate of our Country 😡
Rohit K.7 hours
Jb apne pe bitegi tb pata
Ashu7 hours
Save india 🇮🇳
Vinay J.8 hours
लाशों पर फलता फूलता व्यापार चाहिए, कफन बेचता हूँ, खरीदार चाहिए।। चाहिए चंद बिकाऊ मीडिया हाउस, कुछ बिके हुए पत्रकार चाहिए।। झूठ को भी आँखें मूंद सच मान लें। कुछ अन्धे भक्त, बफादार चाहिए।। देश की सम्पदा की लगा सकें बोली, कुछ ऐसे व्यापारी दोस्त तैयार चाहिए।। हमसे करेगा कौन अस्पताल की बात। उनको तो बस, धर्म का बुखार चाहिए।। मर रहे हैं, उनके लिए अफसोस कैसा? मौतों पर भी, उत्सव तैयार चाहिए।। जो असपतालों के बाहर हैं, उन्हें पूंछों, उन्हें बेड नही, धर्मरक्षक सरकार चाहिए।। मरता हो कोई कल, मर जाए आज, हमको चुनाव, कुम्भ बरकरार चाहिए।। अच्छे दिनों का चूरन ऐसा किया कमाल, सरकार नही, उनको चौकीदार चाहिए।। चौकीदार हर बार मिला चैन से सोता, उसको तो बस भाषण दमदार चाहिए।।
Gitanjali T.9 hours
He just lost his next election. 👍🏻
Ameenuddin H.9 hours
Let them count ur mistakes sir . If acted sencibally last year this could not be the situation.
Ansh S.10 hours
Shame
Mukesh V.10 hours
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Mukti J.10 hours
We elected such Idiots and now we blame them. It's time for us to change
Inder J.10 hours
Your are right sir there is no sense of making noise but as CM of a state we will ask whats happening in state this is a very amuture statement you have given. You have no family no kids so it's easy to you make this kind of statement. I ashamed that i vote for you