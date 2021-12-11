back

Haryana Neighbours Fight Over Dirt Outside Home

The morning cleaning routine ended up at the police station for these neighbours in Rohtak... 🤔

11/12/2021 5:27 PM
  • 25.1M
  • 11.3K

8551 comments

  • Hafrath H.
    4 hours

    The problem started from first woman. Bcz she sweep 🧹 all the dirty things to opposite site. It’s totally wrong !!!!

  • Pŕīņće K.
    6 hours

    Hmara rohtak kuch jyada famous ho gya

  • Julie B.
    7 hours

    So

  • Anwar M.
    7 hours

    ROHTAK... ROHTAK.... IF YOU ARE PUJABI .... no need to explain ROHTAKIS.... the born warriors

  • Aj A.
    11 hours

    Bad buddies but in other country

  • Allan C.
    12 hours

    It's fun watching. Please show more of these ↓↓↓

  • Mujib A.
    12 hours

    deloken kang lak seru

  • Yahya D.
    13 hours

    Jee karta dila du Tanu Burj khalifa oohh Tanu Burj khalifa 🎵🎶🎵

  • Shabeer A.
    13 hours

    I would like to live in jungle rather to face such arrogant and uncivilized neighbors

  • Mohanlalmadu M.
    14 hours

    भाई उन्हें कह देना था इसने मारा है उसको पकड़ो और जी भर के रगडो

  • Madhu B.
    14 hours

    Beautiful.

  • Joshua P.
    15 hours

    Animals, leave them to their own destruction. Savages just climbed out of the trees....

  • Alex A.
    17 hours

    y asi se horigino la tercera guerra mundial....

  • Zachu C.
    18 hours

    The Power of A woman... Either it brings good to you or the other way around.. Beacause man is stupid and they believe what the woman brings to the man..

  • Ravi S.
    18 hours

    Ye asali schai h india ki

  • Masautso P.
    18 hours

    A good thing there's no blood when they fight😯😐🙉

  • Devesh O.
    19 hours

    Real india looking like these

  • Kithsiri R.
    19 hours

    Such a beautiful country. Very very religious, the Buddha and his Buddhist philosophy emanated from India.People must learn to live in harmony. How come that religion is not practiced? Shouldn't what you believe and worship make you a better human being. The government also must make master plans to develop communities that will reduce things of this nature. 🎼🎼

  • Richi S.
    a day

    😂😂😂😂

  • Joel L.
    a day

    Keep them fighting among themselves they’ll never see their demise coming until it’s to late

