Haryana Neighbours Fight Over Dirt Outside Home

Kashmir's "Youngest Reporter'" Covers Poor Roads
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
The Story Behind Hyderabad's First Same-Sex Wedding
When A Cop Lost His Towel To A Fist Fight
BJP Vs Congress: PM Modi's Security Situation
Politicians Flout Covid-19 Protocols… Again!
The problem started from first woman. Bcz she sweep 🧹 all the dirty things to opposite site. It’s totally wrong !!!!
Hmara rohtak kuch jyada famous ho gya
So
ROHTAK... ROHTAK.... IF YOU ARE PUJABI .... no need to explain ROHTAKIS.... the born warriors
Bad buddies but in other country
It's fun watching. Please show more of these ↓↓↓
deloken kang lak seru
Jee karta dila du Tanu Burj khalifa oohh Tanu Burj khalifa 🎵🎶🎵
I would like to live in jungle rather to face such arrogant and uncivilized neighbors
भाई उन्हें कह देना था इसने मारा है उसको पकड़ो और जी भर के रगडो
Beautiful.
Animals, leave them to their own destruction. Savages just climbed out of the trees....
y asi se horigino la tercera guerra mundial....
The Power of A woman... Either it brings good to you or the other way around.. Beacause man is stupid and they believe what the woman brings to the man..
Ye asali schai h india ki
A good thing there's no blood when they fight😯😐🙉
Real india looking like these
Such a beautiful country. Very very religious, the Buddha and his Buddhist philosophy emanated from India.People must learn to live in harmony.
How come that religion is not practiced?
Shouldn't what you believe and worship make you a better human being.
The government also must make master plans to develop communities that will reduce things of this nature. 🎼🎼
😂😂😂😂
Keep them fighting among themselves they’ll never see their demise coming until it’s to late
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
8551 comments
Hafrath H.4 hours
The problem started from first woman. Bcz she sweep 🧹 all the dirty things to opposite site. It’s totally wrong !!!!
Pŕīņće K.6 hours
Hmara rohtak kuch jyada famous ho gya
Julie B.7 hours
So
Anwar M.7 hours
ROHTAK... ROHTAK.... IF YOU ARE PUJABI .... no need to explain ROHTAKIS.... the born warriors
Aj A.11 hours
Bad buddies but in other country
Allan C.12 hours
It's fun watching. Please show more of these ↓↓↓
Mujib A.12 hours
deloken kang lak seru
Yahya D.13 hours
Jee karta dila du Tanu Burj khalifa oohh Tanu Burj khalifa 🎵🎶🎵
Shabeer A.13 hours
I would like to live in jungle rather to face such arrogant and uncivilized neighbors
Mohanlalmadu M.14 hours
भाई उन्हें कह देना था इसने मारा है उसको पकड़ो और जी भर के रगडो
Madhu B.14 hours
Beautiful.
Joshua P.15 hours
Animals, leave them to their own destruction. Savages just climbed out of the trees....
Alex A.17 hours
y asi se horigino la tercera guerra mundial....
Zachu C.18 hours
The Power of A woman... Either it brings good to you or the other way around.. Beacause man is stupid and they believe what the woman brings to the man..
Ravi S.18 hours
Ye asali schai h india ki
Masautso P.18 hours
A good thing there's no blood when they fight😯😐🙉
Devesh O.19 hours
Real india looking like these
Kithsiri R.19 hours
Such a beautiful country. Very very religious, the Buddha and his Buddhist philosophy emanated from India.People must learn to live in harmony. How come that religion is not practiced? Shouldn't what you believe and worship make you a better human being. The government also must make master plans to develop communities that will reduce things of this nature. 🎼🎼
Richi S.a day
😂😂😂😂
Joel L.a day
Keep them fighting among themselves they’ll never see their demise coming until it’s to late