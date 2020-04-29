back

Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen

The Panchkula Police moved this birthday boy to tears. 🙂 🎉

04/29/2020 8:57 AM
  • 120.1k
  • 100

Changing India

82 comments

  • Cate G.
    2 days

    A little kindness goes a long way.

  • Ayesha A.
    4 days

    The pain of living alone in oldage 😣

  • Subrat N.
    4 days

    Great gesture by police

  • Ronevz H.
    5 days

    Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🥂

  • Sumithra B.
    5 days

    Happy Birthday uncle.. love u

  • Kiran S.
    6 days

    Please don't leave your parents alone in old age

  • Renee C.
    6 days

    Happy birthday Sir❤🎂

  • Superior I.
    6 days

    God bless the Police n Uncle 👍 Happy Birthday Uncle 🎉🎊

  • Shubhangee C.
    6 days

    Police nahi ap farishate ho

  • Shubhangee C.
    6 days

    Very touching my eyes 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Siddhartha S.
    7 days

    This kind of photo ops can't change the real face of Police, so plz do not carried away. If the police help the poor - file the FIR on their complaint, talk kindly to them, reach on time then you shed your hypocritical tears of joy on them. The reality is most Police are power drunk and non accessible when required especially by those who have no power.

  • Devyani M.
    7 days

    Beautiful video! It's not the point but they're not all policemen Brut India. Learn to check your implicit language of exclusion :)

  • Snigdha Z.
    05/01/2020 18:03

    ☺️😌

  • Ishaa T.
    05/01/2020 09:01

    Salute to the police force!!!

  • Nimishaa A.
    05/01/2020 07:36

    Happy birthday sir!!!!

  • Mallikarjun K.
    05/01/2020 02:53

    Such a wonderful gesture!! Hats off to the police🙏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  • Ankush K.
    04/30/2020 22:21

    akele rehna is much tougher then corona handling

  • Tanishka J.
    04/30/2020 18:16

    🌸

  • Vikram T.
    04/30/2020 16:00

    Salute to policeman. Naman hai aapko mera aapke is nake kaam k liye. Do pal ki khusi de kar unko aihsas dilya insaniyat abhi bhi 🙏

  • Diana C.
    04/30/2020 13:47

    Congratulations on your special day 🌈🎂