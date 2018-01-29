Haryana under CM Khattar

Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home
Delhi Violence: Where Was All The Police?
Supreme Court Judge Makes A Case For Dissent
Kapil Mishra's Reckless Inflammatory Speech
Delhi Riots: Sonia Gandhi Versus Prakash Javadekar
Trump Whips Out Bollywood, Cricket, Religion To Woo India
Pandit M.01/31/2018 15:38
Uproot the brut india( black british organization).
Abhi R.01/31/2018 08:23
Chutiya sala. mene na video dekha na dekhunga tera status hi dekh kr tere video ka pta chl gya
Satish O.01/30/2018 20:12
करनी सेनाकी करनी बच्चोपर हमला क्या हिंन्दुत्व के नामपर राजनीती करनेवालोपर इतने बुरे दीन आगये है .
Monish G.01/30/2018 19:05
Valdamir putin is right candidate fortunately he is russian
Jeetu S.01/30/2018 18:08
Maa ki cho### AC Sarkar ki
Sufiyan D.01/30/2018 18:06
India is in the grip of misfits
Talib R.01/30/2018 18:02
Bharat mata ki jay
Talib R.01/30/2018 18:02
Bahut achha vikash ho raha hai hamare desh ka ....Aise hi karte raho ..kuch dino mai hi hamra desh china aur america se bhi powerful ho jayega .. desh badal raha h..
Gunaranjan C.01/30/2018 17:55
I told you so 😂😂
Aakash C.01/30/2018 17:50
Very easy to speak and show these things..... First Put your feet into someone shoes...... Jaat demands for reservation that is old but unfortunately happened in ML government.(Reasons behind this) Ram Rahim case was resolved successfully as his followers around 5crore, but see how he got arrested by our Force under ML. (Understand the matter and senario) Now come to Padmavati matter All major states were hampered where Rajputs population is high.(as sentiments involved) Unfortunately all these above take place at the time of ML but successfully handled. Its very easy to say if we were there we do this way.
Sanjay T.01/30/2018 17:48
BJP is party full of shithead dumbfucks. They should not be elected for another term else be ready to witness such riots more and more!
Jagdish K.01/30/2018 17:36
BJP government in Haryana is failed
MD A.01/30/2018 17:31
Iske jaisa bhadua cm koi nai hoga..
Tariq H.01/30/2018 17:25
Ye rahe apke neta g ..jisne aaj tak kuch nai hua
Ratnesh S.01/30/2018 17:21
He is one of the worst chief ministers of the country.
Shahid S.01/30/2018 17:19
Khattar more like Gutter
Purvesh B.01/30/2018 17:19
मरने वाला चंदन गुप्ता नहीं चाँद खान होता तो देश में असहिष्णुता बढ़ जाती
Mintu M.01/30/2018 17:17
Our so called pm is also silent, in this whole scenario... Might busy in videsh yatra..
Manohar R.01/30/2018 17:08
Aap rajputo ko glt bta rhe Ho ek dairectar kisi ke uper bhi jesi chaye vesi movie bna skta he... Pura desh jal Jay pr Padmavati relish hogi... Wa bhot ache pr movie ban nhi kre ge.......... Sunny deol ki mohhalaa assi ban kr rkhi he....... Or isko ban kr ne me kyo Jan sukh rhi thi......
Surander P.01/30/2018 17:02
Without Experience Manohar LAL Khattar Government Failure in Law and Order ...Daily by Daily Woman against Crime r increase... According to NCRB Haryana is Top Increase State of Crime...