Haven't Been In Power In UP For 30 Years: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"I’m glad I’ve now graduated from tourist to street fighter in their minds." In an exclusive conversation with Brut, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talks about formally joining politics, the Congress in UP, and women.

23/12/2021 4:27 PM
705 comments

  • Shreya S.
    16 hours

    excellent views

  • Yogesh S.
    2 days

    Main sharabi sharabi! Main sharabi sharabi! Election aa gaye to main kaise piuuun! Main Sharabi sharabi!!! Priyanka madam ki botal kaha lho gayi???😝😝😝🤣😝

  • Kunjumon K.
    2 days

    💪💪💪

  • Mahendra P.
    3 days

    Jai Congress vijay Congress Sonia Gandhiji Rahul Gandhiji priyanka Gandhiji jindabad

  • Sanjay B.
    5 days

    अच्छी नेता हैं आप लोगों के दिल की बात सुनती है।देश का भविष्य आप के हाथ में है। लोगों का मार्गदर्शन किजिए 🙏🙏❤️❤️

  • Joy J.
    6 days

    She is great NOUTANKI BAAZ ...

  • Joy J.
    6 days

    Pati ko bol ke dabai hui zameen tho wapas de do kissano ko ...

  • Naren R.
    6 days

    Madam kitna bhi kar lo.. dubara satta nhi Milne wali....

  • Siddartha R.
    6 days

    Who the foook is she ? What is her achivement 🤔

  • Anand R.
    03/01/2022 16:34

    please. I want your whatsapp and mobile numbar . and need your help

  • Shama S.
    02/01/2022 10:32

    Hats off priyanka, go head as u are absolutely an inspiration

  • Yogesh V.
    31/12/2021 13:44

    36 seconds

  • Vykram J.
    31/12/2021 01:05

    The Ghandi family has no real vision, no intellectual capacity, no leadership capacities...apart from their names..but little by little truth about them, maino and fascism, their real participation in the rapt of India are being unraveled and their followers are turning their back to them...

  • Vykram J.
    31/12/2021 00:58

    That lady personifies foolishness just like Brut India and it's lowly journalistic approach.....

  • Dhiraj S.
    30/12/2021 02:08

    Yaar kitnay innocent hain dono bhai behen. They don't even know how lives of common people runs

  • Sanjay V.
    29/12/2021 12:51

    Meanwhile what media dont ever tell you. https://youtube.com/c/johnnysdesk

  • Sanjay V.
    29/12/2021 12:50

    here get updated. https://youtube.com/c/johnnysdesk

  • Sanjay V.
    29/12/2021 12:42

    Pl spare us. Fool us 1,2,3,4 times. No chance 5th time.

  • Nanakshahi S.
    29/12/2021 01:26

    ਹੁਣ ਮੁਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਣ ਗਈ

  • Kiran S.
    28/12/2021 19:09

    Interviewer asking if she is CM candidate, LOL 🤣🤣🤣

