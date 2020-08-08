back
He'll Teach Delhi's Poor No Matter What
"Education is what teaches us to see people as human beings. Knowledge is what makes us human." He knows what it's like to be poor and uneducated, so Satyendra Pal Shakya won't stop until his students reach college.
08/08/2020 2:57 PM
Burugula S.12 hours
Excellent job. Many more such volunteer teachers are required in India now.
Radha C.a day
My prayers & salutations for his efforts. Pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏
Bhaskar S.a day
Great Salute Sir। We are running after making livelihood and you are making the country solid and educated ।।
Ranadeep M.a day
He is more important than many celebs and political leaders
Shahid M.a day
How come even educated indians are getting radicalized by illiterate madari modi what good for education if minorities are not safe at the hand of so called educated people
Nanda K.a day
Kudos for your great effort. God bless you all.
Shibu V.a day
Sir iam living kerala name, shibu my big salute
Poonam S.a day
Good
Ramesh B.2 days
I would like to contact him.
Athmakuri N.2 days
Congrats with Best Wishes.Have an great,bright amazing and many more inspiring future wonderful experiences/events ahead. Sir.
Jaswant S.2 days
This is called real education and real teacher Guru gobind dono khare kake lango panv bulhari janu guru jis gobind dio milya. Great Teacher He is distributing education and knweledge free of cost as air.Even if they donot pass any exm. They will redy to face the world. But success is waiting as Teacher is great and they will take torch ahead just like olymic.This year no olymicand see how world is worried japan is country where alittle boy fell onit 75 yrs ago but with education they rose They believe in Lord Buddha and educ.
Inzi K.2 days
Awesome man
Rohan B.2 days
Shoona K.2 days
Salute sir 🙏
Neeraj M.2 days
God bless him and his Efforts
Raman C.2 days
Great job 👍
Hervé F.2 days
Congratulations to this teacher to give his best for his students 👏🏽
