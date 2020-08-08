back

He'll Teach Delhi's Poor No Matter What

"Education is what teaches us to see people as human beings. Knowledge is what makes us human." He knows what it's like to be poor and uneducated, so Satyendra Pal Shakya won't stop until his students reach college.

08/08/2020 2:57 PM
  • 57.2k
  • 26

And even more

  1. 3:30

    He'll Teach Delhi's Poor No Matter What

  2. 3:09

    Loudspeakers Have Replaced Teachers Here

  3. 3:42

    Three Girls Who Topped The Board

  4. 2:01

    Two Schoolgirls Find An Asteroid

  5. 4:16

    For India’s Poor, No Phone Means No Education

  6. 2:00

    Turning Public Buses Into Toilets

18 comments

  • Burugula S.
    12 hours

    Excellent job. Many more such volunteer teachers are required in India now.

  • Radha C.
    a day

    My prayers & salutations for his efforts. Pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏

  • Bhaskar S.
    a day

    Great Salute Sir। We are running after making livelihood and you are making the country solid and educated ।।

  • Ranadeep M.
    a day

    He is more important than many celebs and political leaders

  • Shahid M.
    a day

    How come even educated indians are getting radicalized by illiterate madari modi what good for education if minorities are not safe at the hand of so called educated people

  • Nanda K.
    a day

    Kudos for your great effort. God bless you all.

  • Shibu V.
    a day

    Sir iam living kerala name, shibu my big salute

  • Poonam S.
    a day

    Good

  • Ramesh B.
    2 days

    I would like to contact him.

  • Athmakuri N.
    2 days

    Congrats with Best Wishes.Have an great,bright amazing and many more inspiring future wonderful experiences/events ahead. Sir.

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    This is called real education and real teacher Guru gobind dono khare kake lango panv bulhari janu guru jis gobind dio milya. Great Teacher He is distributing education and knweledge free of cost as air.Even if they donot pass any exm. They will redy to face the world. But success is waiting as Teacher is great and they will take torch ahead just like olymic.This year no olymicand see how world is worried japan is country where alittle boy fell onit 75 yrs ago but with education they rose They believe in Lord Buddha and educ.

  • Inzi K.
    2 days

    Awesome man

  • Rohan B.
    2 days

    There is no greater joy than having financial freedom and a life free of debts, that’s why I keep posting a comment about https://www.facebook.com/md.ridoy.kan.77715

  • Shoona K.
    2 days

    Salute sir 🙏

  • Neeraj M.
    2 days

    God bless him and his Efforts

  • Raman C.
    2 days

    Great job 👍

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Congratulations to this teacher to give his best for his students 👏🏽

  • Brut India
    3 days

    These students in Kashmir studied in a similar way:

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.