He Made A Classroom On The Road

Nursery rhymes, art, science... these children from a remote village are learning it all on the streets, thanks to one committed teacher.

23/09/2021 10:17 AM
  • 11.8K
  • 15

14 comments

  • Yayir A.
    11 hours

    Amazing men...awesome...u are the future makers...Thank you...God bless...am amazed at yur will power...🙏🙏🇮🇳👌👌👌💕💕💕

  • Ram M.
    19 hours

    Great initiative👏👏....Respect Sir👍

  • Jaishree D.
    a day

    Excellent. .! High Regards !

  • Moxeangel B.
    a day

    Applaudable 🙏🏻

  • Rohullah N.
    a day

    I love india

  • Kishor P.
    a day

    Great

  • Arnab K.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Prem P.
    a day

    Commendable job.

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Very good work 👍 sir keep it ❤️🙏 up 👍💗🙏

  • David C.
    a day

    He made history

  • Tripti A.
    a day

    Amazing work done

  • Sonali D.
    a day

    Great work🙏Its people like you who show us hope

  • Brut India
    a day

    A survey of 1,362 schoolkids from underprivileged homes in 15 states and UTs revealed that only 8% were studying regularly since the pandemic has hit. 48% of the rural children surveyed were unable to read properly. Here's why this is happening? https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/survey-37-poor-rural-students-not-studying-at-all/articleshow/85991577.cms

  • Rahul G.
    a day

    RIP 😍 sarkar