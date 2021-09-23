back
He Made A Classroom On The Road
Nursery rhymes, art, science... these children from a remote village are learning it all on the streets, thanks to one committed teacher.
23/09/2021 10:17 AM
- 11.8K
- 264
- 15
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Yayir A.11 hours
Amazing men...awesome...u are the future makers...Thank you...God bless...am amazed at yur will power...🙏🙏🇮🇳👌👌👌💕💕💕
Ram M.19 hours
Great initiative👏👏....Respect Sir👍
Jaishree D.a day
Excellent. .! High Regards !
Moxeangel B.a day
Applaudable 🙏🏻
Rohullah N.a day
I love india
Kishor P.a day
Great
Arnab K.a day
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Prem P.a day
Commendable job.
Rajesh S.a day
Very good work 👍 sir keep it ❤️🙏 up 👍💗🙏
David C.a day
He made history
Tripti A.a day
Amazing work done
Sonali D.a day
Great work🙏Its people like you who show us hope
Brut Indiaa day
A survey of 1,362 schoolkids from underprivileged homes in 15 states and UTs revealed that only 8% were studying regularly since the pandemic has hit. 48% of the rural children surveyed were unable to read properly. Here's why this is happening? https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/survey-37-poor-rural-students-not-studying-at-all/articleshow/85991577.cms
Rahul G.a day
RIP 😍 sarkar