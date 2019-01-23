back

He Might Have the Most Brand Tattoos In the World

Jason George's life mission is to get as many logos tattooed on his body as possible. He currently has over 400.

01/23/2019 4:04 AM
  • 599.9k
  • 150

100 comments

  • Geetish C.
    02/23/2019 08:28

    Cancer se mrega bhosa**ke

  • Caius S.
    02/22/2019 16:56

    yaha ek mein gand fatt gyi isne toh 521 karwa rakha hai..😰

  • Malcolm B.
    02/21/2019 14:31

    sbi reliance ndtv bnayega tu lok

  • Kinjal C.
    02/20/2019 07:37

    this guy no?

  • Nawaz S.
    02/17/2019 16:53

    He should be named - "copyright"

  • Arya G.
    02/16/2019 05:45

    Hamilton probably has more tatoos than this guy

  • Harsh R.
    02/14/2019 09:08

    And why the fuck is there there on my feed ? How is this fucking relevant to me

  • John S.
    02/14/2019 04:05

    You missed pet safa har rog dafa

  • Kapil B.
    02/12/2019 22:40

    Body fillup karne k liye kuch aur nhi Mila ? Lol

  • Kapil B.
    02/12/2019 22:39

    Kellogg's , Pringles mazak hai kya ?

  • Kapil B.
    02/12/2019 22:36

    But why brand logos ?

  • Anubhav S.
    02/12/2019 15:21

    Aisa karwaogi ?

  • Saurabh M.
    02/11/2019 16:43

    Thats what you call a buy BRANDED

  • Prince J.
    02/11/2019 11:56

    This proves its the end of the world.

  • Sagar H.
    02/10/2019 18:57

    I see big copy right case here 🤣

  • Pranav A.
    02/10/2019 14:18

    Zara logo has already changed 😂😂😂😂

  • Shubham R.
    02/09/2019 15:26

    Smart

  • Bhagyashree T.
    02/08/2019 16:08

    I hold a record for no tattoos

  • Roshan F.
    02/07/2019 10:52

    Awesome.

  • Anamika S.
    02/07/2019 10:43

    this be the dream😍