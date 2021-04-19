back
He Wants Boys To Dream Big Too
Gender stereotypes can hurt boys too. That's why Rajat Mittal came up with Boyish, a monthly newsletter which features inspiring men who chose unconventional professions.
19/04/2021 9:42 AMupdated: 19/04/2021 9:44 AM
15 comments
Hervé F.8 hours
Congratulations for his action and mindset. Patriarchal society is toxic for men and women.
Gunjan S.12 hours
Impressive!! Great language skills as apposed to engineers who can't comfortably put few English words together, that too coming from a rural background.Rajat mittal You were obviously cut out for greater things in life. All the best with your work👍
Anisha A.13 hours
💗
Rajesh S.13 hours
Hi 😌
Sohini B.13 hours
Really nice!!
Prema S.13 hours
Archeese B.13 hours
Fuck patriarchy......... 🖕🏿🖕🏿
Faghir B.14 hours
Absolutely love this. We have to do better for our boys. We have to teach them that it’s okay to express their emotions and that doing so doesn’t make them any less of a person. That it’s okay to be themselves in whatever capacity that entails. Only then they can grow into emotionally and mentally healthy adults. Parents should teach respect over ‘stereotypical’ roles.
Krish B.14 hours
Amazing... Hats off to Mittal
Gourav K.15 hours
There are things beyond professional isolation too..
Sreejith S.15 hours
Max X.15 hours
Well feminist will do anything to make men feminine! Now that's toxic femininity 🤮
Swati P.15 hours
Absolutely brilliant ❤️
Brut India15 hours
Mittal also worked part-time on Menstrupedia, a guide to menstrual hygiene: https://feminisminindia.com/2017/08/23/interview-menstrupedia-aditi-gupta/
