Heart-touching moments from the Padma awards

Bipin Rawat's posthumous honour... a yoga guru and a clarinet maestro... Here are three of the heartwarming moments from Padma Awards yesterday...

22/03/2022 3:29 PMupdated: 22/03/2022 3:31 PM
89 comments

  • Shibu M.
    Did anyone think of Sonu Sood

  • Kalipada B.
    A mera Grate Varot.Noman apko.

  • Kalipada B.
    Thumhe vulna payenge Mohanuvab.

  • Anas R.
  • Anas R.
  • Anas R.
  • Anas R.
  • Pradip P.
  • Amoah Y.
  • Nagesh U.
  • Sabita P.
    What a sea change in the kind of people recognised and selected for this honour. Heartwarming.

  • Shaili G.
    Our country are in safe hands.

  • Neetu R.
  • Yogita B.
  • Surinder K.
  • Munusamy K.
  • Srijib M.
    True recognition.but it is very much late for 126 years old yoga guru

  • Pushpinder S.
  • Sharad K.
  • Mahua C.
