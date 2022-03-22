back
Heart-touching moments from the Padma awards
Bipin Rawat's posthumous honour... a yoga guru and a clarinet maestro... Here are three of the heartwarming moments from Padma Awards yesterday...
22/03/2022 3:29 PMupdated: 22/03/2022 3:31 PM
89 comments
Shibu M.20 hours
Did anyone think of Sonu Sood
Kalipada B.2 days
A mera Grate Varot.Noman apko.
Kalipada B.2 days
Thumhe vulna payenge Mohanuvab.
Anas R.3 days
Anas R.3 days
Anas R.3 days
Anas R.3 days
Pradip P.3 days
जय हिंद
Amoah Y.3 days
Nagesh U.4 days
🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙏🚩
Sabita P.4 days
What a sea change in the kind of people recognised and selected for this honour. Heartwarming.
Shaili G.4 days
Our country are in safe hands.
Neetu R.4 days
🙏🏼💐
Yogita B.4 days
Congratulations
Surinder K.4 days
Regards.
Munusamy K.4 days
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐💐💐
Srijib M.4 days
True recognition.but it is very much late for 126 years old yoga guru
Pushpinder S.4 days
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Sharad K.4 days
🙏🙏🙏
Mahua C.4 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏