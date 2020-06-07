back

Heartbreaking Photographs Emerge From Sopore In Kashmir

These heart-wrenching photographs of a three-year-old Kashmiri boy and his dead grandfather stirred emotions.

07/06/2020 2:57 PM
469 comments

  • Safraz A.
    a day

    They say fighting terrorism but to me they seem the terrorists because they are killing innocent people. Modi is a killer. Freedom for Kashmiris. UN should wake up and act Now.

  • Saeda B.
    2 days

    Stop saying "unknown". He was shot by the Indian Army. The brutality of the Indian army and Modi Govt is increasing day by day. Kashmiris need the rights of living a peaceful life just like you. Stop this nonsense. Enough is enough!!! The Indian force has shown its worst brutality up until now. The Indian army doesn't hesitate to rape the young girls there, kill whoever steps forward to raise their voices for their rights, make the youngsters go from mental trauma for their whole life. They have even deprived them of basic needs i.e. education, business, work, putting the ban of mobile signals and internet facility far aside. What else do you need to do to call yourselves the worst nation that ever existed? Still saying killed by the "unknown"? What a shame for Indians to shut their eyes over this brutality of Modi govt and the Indian army. 🖐👏👎

  • Eli C.
    3 days

    I'll take that baby. I'll take care of him forever.

  • Danish D.
    4 days

    Indian military killed him... Accept facts... You just need kashmir's land.. You don't need kashmiris... You killed 3 generations of Kashmiris still you think you can defend by hiding truth

  • Boy M.
    5 days

    A picture says a thousand words ....so sad

  • Madhu R.
    5 days

    There is no conflict please don't make one. Believe when our Armed forces say so. Do you have any proof when you say their is a conflict.

  • Akashmic H.
    5 days

    Like Mission Khasmir movie.

  • Sara D.
    5 days

    So heartbreaking

  • Aman M.
    5 days

    Go back india government

  • Mehmood K.
    6 days

    Endia you can't hide sins. Matter of time whole kashmir will stand up against you.

  • Owais B.
    6 days

    Indian army killed him in front of this child We want Freedom Go India go back Indian army out from kashmir India ke burbadi Tak Jung Raha gai Jung Raha gai😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Waqar A.
    6 days

    A 64 year man with his Grand Son will involve in Crossfire activity with ARMY and ARMED FORCES WOW 👍👍

  • Vishal V.
    6 days

    Islamic terrorists kill the innocents!! Great job by security forces in Kashmir!!

  • Meenakshi F.
    6 days

    You need to correct yourself as these are not millitants but TERRORISTS..

  • Shreya C.
    6 days

    chaddi guloke dekhiye de

  • Marietta D.
    7 days

    Heartwrenching

  • Tehmina K.
    7 days

    We have real pics stop this fake drama

  • Jual P.
    07/14/2020 08:48

    The soldier probably murdered the grandfather?

  • Rishi G.
    07/13/2020 22:28

    Why😥😥

  • Ayesha R.
    07/13/2020 14:46

    Security Forces or Khasmir Police has been lying. I’m wondering if they were a human being just like poor Khasmir people.