Helicopter Loses Control Mid-Air

A BJP Member of Parliament from Alwar had a narrow escape when the helicopter carrying him appeared to momentarily lose control. 🚁 😮
163 comments
Rahul M.08/02/2019 19:51
Die motherchod die
Mirshad K.08/01/2019 12:48
Ride with cow .thus apt to sangis..😂😂
Yashender R.07/31/2019 17:30
Bhai kise na pata ho to yo seen mast nath ka hai or ye helicopter bhi usi ka hai
Shanavas A.07/31/2019 11:16
Margaya sala...
Junesh N.07/31/2019 09:30
Bad news he is saved
Sathish P.07/31/2019 04:12
Clapping people be like.. Wow our baba ji can do any stunt... 😮😮
Sathish P.07/31/2019 04:10
If you choose Swamiji as a politician like this. Not you, your next generation also will clap for this stunt..
Shiyas E.07/29/2019 17:07
Foolish people clapping hahaha 😂😂😂😂😂
Akif J.07/29/2019 15:30
Sahid Afriddi Mirza Zaheer have a look 😂😂
Jaya R.07/29/2019 05:16
Circus 🎪 👏
Achin K.07/28/2019 06:15
Jo Taliya maar rahe be like wah Modi ji wah 😂😂😂😂
Dinga Z.07/28/2019 04:36
😳😳😳😂😂😂😂
Clint D.07/28/2019 03:51
അത് കണ്ടു കൈ അടിക്കുന്ന ചാണകം
Amar B.07/27/2019 14:13
this idiots are clapping🤣🤣🤣🤣
Samrat B.07/26/2019 15:27
Ek paapi Kam hota
Mohd M.07/25/2019 14:45
Finally he done toilet
Vickie S.07/24/2019 12:21
baba used his powers to control it🤣🤣🤣
Akhil S.07/24/2019 11:37
public may have been thinking that the pilot is showing stunts to them
Anima M.07/24/2019 03:30
Clapping 😆
Saddam H.07/23/2019 08:44
Isko bolte hai andhbhakti🤣😂 bhakt soch raha netaji stunt dikha rahe aur neta soch raha mc mera g...d fat rahe hai tumlog tali baja rahe ho🤣😂