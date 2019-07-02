back

Helicopter Loses Control Mid-Air

A BJP Member of Parliament from Alwar had a narrow escape when the helicopter carrying him appeared to momentarily lose control. 🚁 😮

07/02/2019 10:57 AM
  • 759.2k
  • 189

163 comments

  • Rahul M.
    08/02/2019 19:51

    Die motherchod die

  • Mirshad K.
    08/01/2019 12:48

    Ride with cow .thus apt to sangis..😂😂

  • Yashender R.
    07/31/2019 17:30

    Bhai kise na pata ho to yo seen mast nath ka hai or ye helicopter bhi usi ka hai

  • Shanavas A.
    07/31/2019 11:16

    Margaya sala...

  • Junesh N.
    07/31/2019 09:30

    Bad news he is saved

  • Sathish P.
    07/31/2019 04:12

    Clapping people be like.. Wow our baba ji can do any stunt... 😮😮

  • Sathish P.
    07/31/2019 04:10

    If you choose Swamiji as a politician like this. Not you, your next generation also will clap for this stunt..

  • Shiyas E.
    07/29/2019 17:07

    Foolish people clapping hahaha 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Akif J.
    07/29/2019 15:30

    Sahid Afriddi Mirza Zaheer have a look 😂😂

  • Jaya R.
    07/29/2019 05:16

    Circus 🎪 👏

  • Achin K.
    07/28/2019 06:15

    Jo Taliya maar rahe be like wah Modi ji wah 😂😂😂😂

  • Dinga Z.
    07/28/2019 04:36

    😳😳😳😂😂😂😂

  • Clint D.
    07/28/2019 03:51

    അത് കണ്ടു കൈ അടിക്കുന്ന ചാണകം

  • Amar B.
    07/27/2019 14:13

    this idiots are clapping🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Samrat B.
    07/26/2019 15:27

    Ek paapi Kam hota

  • Mohd M.
    07/25/2019 14:45

    Finally he done toilet

  • Vickie S.
    07/24/2019 12:21

    baba used his powers to control it🤣🤣🤣

  • Akhil S.
    07/24/2019 11:37

    public may have been thinking that the pilot is showing stunts to them

  • Anima M.
    07/24/2019 03:30

    Clapping 😆

  • Saddam H.
    07/23/2019 08:44

    Isko bolte hai andhbhakti🤣😂 bhakt soch raha netaji stunt dikha rahe aur neta soch raha mc mera g...d fat rahe hai tumlog tali baja rahe ho🤣😂