Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

Here's why it's clear farmers are in it for the long haul at Delhi's borders.

15/12/2020 5:08 PMupdated: 15/12/2020 5:10 PM
329 comments

  • Dr-Yakub B.
    5 hours

    The real hero

  • Vandana S.
    9 hours

    Shame on us......

  • Vandana S.
    9 hours

    So sad..... Government didn't bother at all.........

  • Kiranjit K.
    13 hours

    Looking like a small Town set up

  • Hridaant S.
    18 hours

    Ambani-Adani and uske Dallal BJP wale Kutte ki Maut marenge. KARMAS Following them

  • Lokesh A.
    a day

    I support farmers 🎩 off to all who support farmers

  • Partho S.
    a day

    We shall overcome!

  • Sushma M.
    a day

    🙏🙏

  • Dipak D.
    a day

    Thanks u v.v.very thanks.

  • Chandrashekar C.
    a day

    True indians

  • Shargela S.
    a day

    We are for farmers. May God give them justice

  • Gurumukh S.
    a day

    Wahe Guru Ji Isi Tarah Bakshisha bakshis karda Ravi..🙏🙏🙏

  • Casagrand
    a day

    Since the bjp govt has cm to power .. ppl are made to beleive all protests are politically motivated. Really !!!! Is se pehle jo bhi protests hote rahe h all the previous govts unko recognize karti thi ... aur mil baith ke solution nikalti thi. Abhi to bikul dictatorship ho rahi h. Ki koi bhi protest nahi kar sakta. Arre sun to lo wat farmers are saying. Bas jo govt ne decide kar liya wahi hoga to elections kyu karwate ho. Saare borders kab tak seal rakhoge. Britishers ki yaad dila di is go to ne to.

  • Bharati M.
    2 days

    Second Shaheen bhag d main sponsors r d Congress nd Aap party. Shame😡

  • Daljeet P.
    2 days

    I salute the courage of farmers it is not easy to stay in cold weather n nights. Hope government should ready to take back this black farm bill. If there is no farmers there is no food.

  • Vijay S.
    2 days

    किसानों अन्न दाता बतैय उन्हें इच्छा है भारतीय को हि समाप्ति पुर्णविराम कर दिया जाना चाहिए यह हेतु प्राकृतिक संतुलन बिगड़ता गए कॉऊन चक्र 7क्रोन चक्र पॉच चक्र को खतरा पैदा होता है जय महाकालोकेमहाकाल

  • Mohd S.
    2 days

    Jai Jawan,Jai kisan

  • Ramarao V.
    2 days

    Most of Indian farmers don't have higher education due to lack of education infra in rural India. But they are the most resourceful and are good at adopting jugaad eays to run things which even Harvard gurus are in awe of. The organisers of kisan agitation encircling delhi must be commended for providing basic amenities to participants. It's really great planning which Govt agencies could st least copy

  • Soni R.
    3 days

    We support the farm bill...kisano ko oppostion bevakoof bnaa rahi h

  • ਸਨਦੀਪ ਧ.
    3 days

    Thanks 🙏 thanks 🙏 u sir

