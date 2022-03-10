back
Here's how the BJP won in UP
Ram mandir, law & order and free ration.... Here's how Yogi Adityanath's BJP stormed into power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row.
10/03/2022 10:19 AMupdated: 10/03/2022 10:21 AM
- 474.3K
- 8.5K
- 666
And even more
- 2:40
Dégel du point d'indice des fonctionnaires : mesure électoraliste ?
- 3:00
Nationalisme, une histoire corse
- 3:45
Politique animale : quel est le bilan d'Emmanuel Macron ?
- 2:16
Le Pakistan réagit au missile indien tiré "par erreur" sur son sol
- 5:07
Aux États-Unis, cette jeune mère se bat pour le congé maternité payé
- 3:37
Parité en politique : quel est le bilan d'Emmanuel Macron ?
635 comments
Irshad A.3 hours
Hum gua mata ko india mein katne nhi denge but kaat k gau mata ko export jarur krenge..india is the second largest beef meat supplier after russia
Habeeb A.4 hours
Nothing so far a miracle for a BJP's win in UP. Reason no 1) Election commissions is under their control. 2) EVM machines are under their control and were stolen/theft before the results on 10th March. 3) Strong room where the EVM machines were kept were under their control. 4) Security systems/security personals were under their control and their men. 5) Police, Court, Law and Order is under their control. So, what's interesting is.....................It's a dictator ship by a one man/one party/one sect. The moment, EVM will get replaced with BALLOT BOXES then you will see the TRUE RESULTS.
Jeff D.9 hours
Terrorists in power... Give Modi and Yogi a beef burger each please
Shiva C.15 hours
Photo toh dekho raashan ke thaili pe
Manjunath B.a day
But brut.was it not more worse before 2017?
Reetika K.a day
What about the govt policies which reached directly to th poor . Respect the mandate of the people
Rabi B.a day
Meanwhile Brut is getting burnol
Pritish M.a day
Just asking - is baar EVM hack nai hua?
Madurai V.a day
South India political speak and does development, on education, Health care, but in North India only political based on Religion and Cate and greed, When we are going to change this attitude....?
Naveen R.a day
Our honourable respected government bring strict law and order in particular india we have to wait justice so many years eg abukasab how many years they giving death sentence we want immediately justice please bring that law
Mo S.a day
Feels like people doesn’t need food and job they need religion and riots. 😂 usless humans
Richard R.a day
Great JOB india.....keep the progress ON n kick out the corrupt communal casteist traitors out !!!
Richard R.a day
Great JOB BJP...But dont take this for granted Fact is some traitors elected SP from 47 to 127 seats is a fact that traitors corrupt communal citizens still exist in UP....Yogi should start the encounters of such lumpen goonda elements of SP who were threatening before elections...like Mukhtar Ansari etc...let bulldozer and encounters begin...Keep UP safe n sound
Richard R.a day
If BJP wins idiots cry about EVM winning....if it loses..then democracy wins..!!! Indians are intelligent enough to know you coward hypocrites
Richard R.a day
Thank UP for not becoming another Kerala Bengal TN n Kashmir ...Time to save nation from traitors
Richard R.a day
Brut = Lungi bhangi Bawasir !!!
Richard R.a day
Brut India = presstitute paid agents...of jihadi n antinational forces...you need brutal response too
Kamal B.a day
Ab laptop ke liye tayaari krlo andhbhakto 😁
Purvam M.a day
Abey ab toh haar maan lo 😂 kab tak rooge
Riz A.2 days
It's because people in Uttar Pardesh are illiterate.