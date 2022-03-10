back

Here's how the BJP won in UP

Ram mandir, law & order and free ration.... Here's how Yogi Adityanath's BJP stormed into power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row.

10/03/2022 10:19 AMupdated: 10/03/2022 10:21 AM
  • 474.3K
  • 666

635 comments

  • Irshad A.
    3 hours

    Hum gua mata ko india mein katne nhi denge but kaat k gau mata ko export jarur krenge..india is the second largest beef meat supplier after russia

  • Habeeb A.
    4 hours

    Nothing so far a miracle for a BJP's win in UP. Reason no 1) Election commissions is under their control. 2) EVM machines are under their control and were stolen/theft before the results on 10th March. 3) Strong room where the EVM machines were kept were under their control. 4) Security systems/security personals were under their control and their men. 5) Police, Court, Law and Order is under their control. So, what's interesting is.....................It's a dictator ship by a one man/one party/one sect. The moment, EVM will get replaced with BALLOT BOXES then you will see the TRUE RESULTS.

  • Jeff D.
    9 hours

    Terrorists in power... Give Modi and Yogi a beef burger each please

  • Shiva C.
    15 hours

    Photo toh dekho raashan ke thaili pe

  • Manjunath B.
    a day

    But brut.was it not more worse before 2017?

  • Reetika K.
    a day

    What about the govt policies which reached directly to th poor . Respect the mandate of the people

  • Rabi B.
    a day

    Meanwhile Brut is getting burnol

  • Pritish M.
    a day

    Just asking - is baar EVM hack nai hua?

  • Madurai V.
    a day

    South India political speak and does development, on education, Health care, but in North India only political based on Religion and Cate and greed, When we are going to change this attitude....?

  • Naveen R.
    a day

    Our honourable respected government bring strict law and order in particular india we have to wait justice so many years eg abukasab how many years they giving death sentence we want immediately justice please bring that law

  • Mo S.
    a day

    Feels like people doesn’t need food and job they need religion and riots. 😂 usless humans

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Great JOB india.....keep the progress ON n kick out the corrupt communal casteist traitors out !!!

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Great JOB BJP...But dont take this for granted Fact is some traitors elected SP from 47 to 127 seats is a fact that traitors corrupt communal citizens still exist in UP....Yogi should start the encounters of such lumpen goonda elements of SP who were threatening before elections...like Mukhtar Ansari etc...let bulldozer and encounters begin...Keep UP safe n sound

  • Richard R.
    a day

    If BJP wins idiots cry about EVM winning....if it loses..then democracy wins..!!! Indians are intelligent enough to know you coward hypocrites

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Thank UP for not becoming another Kerala Bengal TN n Kashmir ...Time to save nation from traitors

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Brut = Lungi bhangi Bawasir !!!

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Brut India = presstitute paid agents...of jihadi n antinational forces...you need brutal response too

  • Kamal B.
    a day

    Ab laptop ke liye tayaari krlo andhbhakto 😁

  • Purvam M.
    a day

    Abey ab toh haar maan lo 😂 kab tak rooge

  • Riz A.
    2 days

    It's because people in Uttar Pardesh are illiterate.

